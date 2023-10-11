Dubai, United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) – Nexus Group, one of the largest financial advisory groups in the GCC region, is proud to announce the opening of its new office, Nexus Wealth Management, located in the prestigious Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This strategic expansion further solidifies Nexus's commitment to providing top-tier financial advisory services to both corporate and individual clients across the U.A.E. and beyond.

The opening of Nexus Wealth Management in DIFC marks a significant milestone in Nexus's journey, enhancing its ability to cater to the diverse and ever-evolving financial needs of its clients in the U.A.E. and overseas.

Mr. Dominique Leimer, Managing Director of Nexus Wealth Management, expressed his enthusiasm about the new office in DIFC, stating, "We're thrilled to make our mark in the beating heart of Dubai's financial district! Our expansion into DIFC is a game-changer, ensuring our clients have seamless access to our top-tier financial advisory service.”

Nexus Group is recognized for its unwavering commitment to excellence and its ability to meet diverse customer needs with carefully selected solutions from some of the world's foremost financial services and insurance companies. The company's dedication to implementing best insurance practices has earned it over 20 industry awards to date, highlighting its industry-leading standards and commitment to customer satisfaction.

About Nexus Group of companies:

Established in 2006 by Founder and Chairman Mahmoud Nodjoumi, Nexus Group has grown to become one of the largest financial advisories in the GCC region. Nexus offers a comprehensive suite of insurance, savings, and investment products to both corporate and individual clients. The company’s commitment to excellence, coupled with its dedication to implementing best practice in insurance, has earned it over 20 industry awards to date.

Nexus a highly-trusted company has over 270 qualified professional consultants and is supported by over 130 dedicated and skilled support staff and managers. And as an independent organization, free from ties to a particular product provider, it can meet diverse customer needs with carefully selected solutions from the world’s foremost financial services & insurance companies offering a broad range of licensed products from regulated providers.

Nexus operations are located in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait to underpin a professional and high level of service to our clients.

Nexus Group is regulated for the provision of life insurance, savings plans, corporate pensions, group medical, and life programs, as well as various classes of commercial insurance, including employee benefits.

