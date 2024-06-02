Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Seef Properties opened the renovated Seef Mall – Seef District branch of British multinational clothing, footwear, and homeware brand, NEXT. The ceremony was attended by Seef Properties Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Mohammed Al Qaed; Next by Alshaya Group Business Director, Aamir Raja, and other representatives of both parties.

Covering 337sqm, NEXT by Alshaya Group carries a wide selection of original products as well as curated collections of other brands, such as Lipsy, kids’ and women's nightwear brand Ted Baker, Jojo Maman Bebe, Love and Roses, and more.

Seef Properties Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Mohammed Al Qaed said: “With its prime location and trusted reputation, Seef Mall – Seef District is an ideal choice for international brands looking to get maximum exposure to customers in Bahrain. The mall boasts a rich history and a strong selection of popular global brands. The addition of NEXT by Alshaya Group further bolsters its status as a premier shopping destination in the Kingdom.”

NEXT by Alshaya Group Business Director, Aamir Raja said: “NEXT by Alshaya Group requires a venue that matches the brand’s iconic presence in the retail industry. Seef Mall – Seef District has the right characteristics with its storied past and continuing journey as a popular choice for mallgoers in Bahrain. We look forward to receiving visitors and offering them the best in British and international fashion.”

Known for its modern designs and comprehensive product range, NEXT currently operates a network of approximately 700 stores worldwide, with nearly 500 of them situated within the United Kingdom and around 200 spanning Europe and Asia, including over 77 stores and concessions in the Middle East.

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 as a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse and its operations are headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.

About Seef Mall:

Seef Mall has been the premier shopping hub and entertainment destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain since 1997, and still continues to attract a large number of visitors from neighboring GCC countries through its diverse selection of international brands, variety of restaurants, and a wide range of entertainment facilities for adults and children to enjoy.