Dubai, UAE – NEXACognition, a leading digital marketing agency, is proud to announce its achievement of the prestigious Elite Status with HubSpot, positioning the agency amongst the top-tier HubSpot partners worldwide and the first in the GCC to reach this status.

This milestone is powered by NEXA, a global digital marketing agency and its latest expansion into the UK market through NexaCognition. This partnership combines the strength of NEXA’s UK operations and Cognition CRM, a renowned UK-based agency with a legacy of delivering cutting-edge digital marketing and CRM solutions. Cognition CRM has been at the forefront of leveraging data-driven strategies and innovative HubSpot implementations to drive measurable success for clients across diverse industries. Cognition CRM has been at the forefront of leveraging data-driven strategies and innovative HubSpot implementations to drive measurable success for clients across diverse industries.

Together, NexaCognition unites the expertise, resources, and innovation of both agencies under one banner, setting a new benchmark for HubSpot excellence and redefining the global standard for digital marketing and CRM solutions.

This accomplishment underscores NEXA’s relentless pursuit of excellence in delivering transformative marketing strategies globally, powered by HubSpot's world-class tools. Achieving Elite Status is no small feat—it requires meeting HubSpot’s rigorous standards, including consistently high levels of client satisfaction, exceptional technical expertise, and significant revenue contribution through HubSpot’s platform.

As an Elite HubSpot partner, NexaCognition joins an exclusive global network of agencies recognized for their expertise, innovation, and outstanding client success stories. This status reflects a commitment to delivering unparalleled solutions that drive growth and redefine the digital marketing landscape.

Angie O’Dowd, Senior Manager, Partner Programs at HubSpot, stated: "Congratulations to the NEXACognition team for achieving Elite Status! This milestone is a testament to your hard work and dedication throughout 2024. We are excited to continue our strong partnership in 2025 and beyond, empowering businesses in the region to succeed with HubSpot’s innovative tools."

The Regional Leader in HubSpot Expertise

HubSpot (NASDAQ: HUBS), a leading CRM platform valued at $36 billion, offers marketing, sales, customer service, and content management solutions to help businesses grow better. NEXA's long-standing partnership with HubSpot has redefined how businesses leverage technology to optimize customer journeys, increase conversions, and drive growth.

Achieving Elite Status marks a new era for NEXA, NexaCognition, and its clients. It unlocks access to advanced HubSpot features, deeper integrations, and tailored collaboration with NEXA’s certified experts. Clients also benefit from exclusive insights and opportunities within HubSpot’s global network, driving unparalleled growth and innovation.

Amit Vyas, Global CEO of NEXA, commented: "This milestone reflects two decades of innovation and leadership in the UAE and beyond and I'm delighted that NEXACognition is now formally a part of our global network of award-winning digital marketing businesses. We remain committed to delivering world-class solutions and setting new benchmarks in digital marketing and this new venture enables us to provide a wider portfolio of services to clients in the UK and Europe.”

NEXA celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2025 and this new achievement places NEXA at the forefront of the digital marketing landscape, ready to help businesses across the globe elevate their digital journeys.

CONTACT

Tricia Jimenea

Email: tricia@comcomea.com

Lloyd Arceo

Email: lloyd@comcomea.com

Piyush Talreja

Email: piyush@comcomea.com

About NEXA:

NEXA is an award-winning global integrated growth agency providing tailored solutions to solve business challenges.