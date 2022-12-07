Dubai: The pandemic has led to unprecedented growth of e-commerce across the globe making eCommerce an integral part of the retail industry. eCommerce growth in UAE during this period has been particularly striking. With one-third of UAE consumers buying online products or services at least once a week the region clocked a growth of 35% in 2021, highest in the MENA region. Moreover, according to a Dubai Chamber of Commerce study UAE e-commerce market value is expected to touch $9.2bn in 2026.

It is a given that eCommerce has essentially altered the market space in the UAE. With this rampant growth and faster shift towards e-commerce, it’s time for enterprises to strengthen digital presence in order to fulfill the idea of next-gen commerce. To ride on this growth, companies will have to adapt and adopt new methods to do business online. While the rising internet penetration rates largely drive the expansion of the eCommerce industry, businesses will need to implement sturdy and reliable tech solutions to expand their online business rapidly.

As companies across sectors look for establishing processes and deploying Software-as-a-service (SaaS) to meet the rising eCommerce demand Mozanta, the creator of ShopSphere, is passionately working towards simplifying eCommerce selling and empowering retail brands in the region. Designed to drive eCommerce growth and innovation, the solution uses best-in-class technologies to provide intuitive digital experience for the end customers. The product is fully customisable by a feature rich backend making the platform ideal for multi-brand roll outs.

Moreover, the easy to implement solution will help offline businesses bring their storefront on web as well as mobile. ShopSphere is also well positioned to help existing online businesses scale up their operations by enabling them to handle large volumes of customers and business. The tech-tool is powerful, pliable and cost-effective. It enables companies to create personalized digital experiences to win over the digital-savvy consumers.

According to Mr Sharmiq K, Mozanta’s Co-founder and Head of Operations in the Middle East, “ShopSphere provides a seamlessly interactive interface and phenomenal visual search and product discovery experience. Its unparalleled scalability for fast-growing brands provides vital impetus to drive revenue and growth.”

“Designed to drive eCommerce growth and innovation, the stellar high-tech solution stack with advanced scaling capabilities, ease of adding or replacing technologies and pre-built components, interfaces, or templates facilitates a faster and intuitive customer experience. No less illustrious is the arc of its features that decks ShopSphere up with striking agility and customer centricity, making visual search and product discovery exceptional. Moreover, the flexibility that Azure based MACH architecture equips it with further resilience. The self-hostable application is free to be independently managed by the business and is flexible towards adding and connecting to other environments to increase efficiencies and reduce bottlenecks,” Sharmiq adds.

Speaking on the response received by ShopSphere since it was launched last month at Gitex, Shynu George, Head of Marketing at Mozanta said, “Industry experts agree that increase in eCommerce implementation results in greater adoption of technology solutions to manage the scale and bring efficiency. This presents an amazing opportunity for us. As the need for an advanced eCommerce solution grows in UAE, interest around ShopSphere as a robustly futuristic solution is fast catching up in the region. A host of companies are already in touch with us for facilitating modernization of their businesses in order to meet the new and altered consumer behaviors in the fast-paced retail market.”

About Mozanta & ShopSphere

Headquartered in Dubai with multiple R&D centers in India, Mozanta specializes in eCommerce consulting, UI/UX, QA Engineering and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. A ‘Co-sell partners’ with Microsoft and successfully handling prestigious projects with numerous clients including global leaders like Al-futtaim, teleflora, Toysrus, Homeworks, noon, Reebok, Kiabi, Ace, Marks & Spencer, Fenix, et al, Mozanta is a leader in implementing and managing eCommerce solutions in the Middle East. Known for deep understanding of cloud technologies and agile methodologies, Mozanta’s latest eCommerce solution pack ShopSphere was launched at GITEX last month and received overwhelming response from the retail industry.

