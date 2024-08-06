Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Newgen Software, a global provider of a unified low-code platform, announced that it has been acknowledged in Forrester's report, The Task-Centric Automation Software Landscape, Q3 2024, among notable vendors.

The report defines task-centric automation as “technology that automates human tasks, orchestrates task handling, and provides simple integration by coordinating actions between multiple systems, with the software client generally driving tasks and integration.”

The report, authored by Bernhard Schaffrik, provided an overview of 20 vendors and emphasised the importance of selecting the right vendor based on the value they offer. Furthermore, the report acknowledged the rapid growth of the task-centric automation software market, driven by advances in artificial intelligence and the integration of automation platforms.

The Newgen Intelligent Process Automation (BPM) platform leverages cutting-edge technologies to automate complex, content-driven business processes. This dynamic platform is powered by Robotic Process Automation, AI/ML, process modeling, and a dynamic rule engine to make processes seamless and efficient. Real-time reporting and intelligent insights elevate productivity and reduce operational costs.

“We are thrilled to be recognised by Forrester for our task-centric automation capabilities. To us, this reflects our dedication to delivering robust automation solutions for higher ROI. We will continue to invest in AI, GenAI, and other advanced technologies to provide our customers with cutting-edge solutions that lower the cost of operations and enhance efficiency and employee experience,” said Runki Goswami, Global Head of Marketing at Newgen Software.

Newgen’s automation solutions are built on a low-code platform, NewgenONE, and help businesses accelerate growth through continuous improvement. The BPM platform focuses on three core areas: customer experience, operational excellence, and business innovation. Front-end automation bots transform the user experience, while back-end bots increase productivity by reducing overall turnaround time. Furthermore, the platform’s advanced exception-handling capabilities make the operational workbench highly agile.

About Newgen

Newgen is the leading provider of AI-enabled unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen’s industry-recognised low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries. Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, visit newgensoft.com

