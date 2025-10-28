Ethmar International Holding (EIH) and Al Ain Mills partner to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading regional agri-food hub by developing a state-of-the-art milling facility in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with ADIO.

Abu Dhabi: In line with the UAE’s food security policy commitments, Al Ain Mills and Ethmar International Holding (EIH) announce their collaboration with Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) for the development of a state-of-the-art milling facility in Abu Dhabi.

Al Ain Mills and EIH share a commitment to further advancing the UAE’s food security agenda and supporting Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision to establish the Emirate as a leading regional hub for sustainable food production and processing.

The new facility will expand the commercial footprint of Al Ain Mills into Abu Dhabi, and the resulting increase of the company’s production capacity will have a direct enhancing impact on the UAE’s national food processing capabilities.

This initiative is led by Ethmar International Holding (EIH), an Abu Dhabi based investment holding company with a diversified portfolio across several sectors. EIH focuses on driving strategic investments that contribute to the UAE’s sustainable economic growth and align with the nation’s long-term vision for economic prosperity and resilience.

This strategic collaboration reflects the shared ambition of all parties to strengthen the UAE’s global position as a leader in food innovation, self-sufficiency, and long-term sustainability, while contributing to a resilient, competitive, and sustainable food ecosystem for the UAE and the wider MENA region.

About Ethmar International Holding

Ethmar International Holding (EIH) is a rapidly growing investment holding company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. At EIH, we aspire to deliver on our country’s economic objectives, ensure tangible, long-term, and sustainable returns to our investors and give back to the community. We believe in diversification across industries, through building synergies while looking for the best opportunities for success.