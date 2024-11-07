Dubai, UAE: Maria Morris Global, a leader in luxury Dubai real estate, has successfully concluded the sale of La Maison Amal – a super-prime villa located in one of Dubai’s most prestigious communities - Al Barari, for a record sales price for The Residences. This landmark Al Barari transaction, for an undisclosed price, not only highlights Dubai’s allure as a global luxury hub but also underscores the emirate’s continual unique appeal to high-net-worth international buyers, that are seeking exceptional levels of luxury, especially in its super-prime real estate segment.

Ellie Street and Ryan Almond – Senior Al Barari Sales Specialists at Maria Morris Global - who have already transacted on over AED 270 million worth of residential real estate in Al Barari alone this year, were instrumental in completing this outstanding transaction, working closely with and representing the villa owners from conception through to completion on this simply stunning, fully-renovated wellness-inspired villa.

Commenting on this transaction, Ellie Street – Area Sales Manager at MMG commented “Myself and Ryan are very proud to set a new sales benchmark for luxury villas in The Residences, Al Barari and this transaction exemplifies our commitment to excellence both in Dubai’s and Al Barari’s super-prime sector and showcases the enduring demand for Dubai’s most coveted properties from overseas buyers in exclusive locations.

This super-prime sale also highlights Maria Morris Global’s position as a leading Dubai real estate agency and further cements its position as Al Barari’s No. 1 real estate brokerage (Source: Property Finder), with over 25 years of global real estate experience and a proven track record, built on a trusted portfolio of high-value clients bringing international insight to the prime, super-prime and ultra-prime residential sector.

Dubai’s forward-thinking approach to urban development and its ability to continually push the boundaries of architectural and engineering innovation is also seen through the emergence of wellness-focused private residences, with La Maison Amal an outstanding example of a residence that seamlessly integrates well-being into the heart of the home in Dubai.

This exceptional residence isn’t just a home; it’s a testament to a groundbreaking concept—wellness as a cornerstone of luxury living, developed and renovated by renowned Development Company Ascendas Limited to exceptionally high global standards.

Rohit Vig & Kavin Gupta from La Maison Amal Developer Ascendas Real Estate commented “La Maison Amal reflects our unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship and this sale reinforces our development vision and builds confidence in our approach to creating luxurious living spaces that exceed expectations. Building on this success, we are now embarking on an even more ambitious redevelopment in Al Barari, where a new standard of luxury living will be realized with an integrated wellness design for a lifestyle of holistic well-being and tranquillity. In addition to our work in Al Barari, we are bringing our expertise to similar projects in Jumeirah Golf Estates and other well-established communities.

Dubai’s thriving prime and super-prime property market continues to attract affluent buyers globally, drawn by the allure of luxurious homes, with the demand for turnkey luxury villas such as La Maison Amal on the rise. Al Barari is now emerging as a prime destination among both local and international buyers, due to the affluent community’s luxurious villas, wellness-focus, lush greenery and lakes offering exceptional value for money and an idyllic family-friendly environment.

Maria Morris, Founder & CEO at Maria Morris Global commented “Ellie & Ryan worked tirelessly with the villa owners, adopting a true partnership approach and in addition, our marketing arm of the business, MMG Studios, handled all the branding, marketing, content pone-of-a-kind promotion for the villa, working seamlessly with the sales team to ensure that this one of a kind super-prime property was positioned correctly when launched to the market.”

