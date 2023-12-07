UAE-based lifestyle loyalty program BOUNZ has announced a strategic partnership with Smiles, providing a collective membership base of five million with a unique opportunity to access two distinct loyalty programs. Members can now use their accumulated points interchangeably across a wide range of partners, creating a versatile loyalty experience.

BOUNZ members can seamlessly integrate their Smiles account directly within the BOUNZ app and choose to redeem their existing Smiles points for BOUNZ and vice versa.

Smiles, one of the largest lifestyle engagement programs in the UAE, has more than four million registered members and is open to all citizens, residents, and visitors of the UAE. Smiles offers everyday rewards to its members through earn and redemption of Smiles points for Etisalat by e& services, food and grocery deliveries, home services as well as dining, shopping, entertainment, wellness, and travel benefits.

Customers who wish to redeem offerings within the extensive BOUNZ partner network but may not have enough points can now convert their Smiles points, either partially or entirely, to unlock exciting benefits and rewards. They have the option to convert 4,000 Smiles to 1,000 BOUNZ, or alternatively, members can convert 2,000 BOUNZ to 1,000 Smiles.

“From instant savings at over 35 partners covering groceries, travel, dining, jewellery, electronics and more to the convenience of paying telephone, utility, and internet bills and buying gift cards, BOUNZ remains firm in its commitment to continually enhancing the holistic loyalty experience it is renowned for. This timely collaboration with Smiles makes earning and interchanging BOUNZ and Smiles Points super-easy so members can get even more out of every shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences,” said Tarek Damerji, Partner, and Co-Founder of BOUNZ.

“In recent months, BOUNZ has significantly improved its offerings with the launch of its state-of-the-art app and an expanded suite of exclusive benefits and personalized offers for members. An exciting new addition to the Smiles Rewards Exchange network, we are confident that this partnership will resonate with members seeking variety and convenience, while also providing both parties with the opportunity to use collective data-driven insights to shape and develop their respective consumer engagement strategies,” said Antonio Ricciardi, Senior Vice President, Consumer Intelligence and Engagements at etisalat by e&.

About BOUNZ

Founded in 2021, BOUNZ Rewards is a free-to-join innovative rewards program app. It was created to offer generous value back to residents and tourists of the United Arab Emirates for engaging with its partners across different sectors united under one app - BOUNZ Rewards. Being the first of its kind, members are rewarded for their first interactions by checking into a partner's store and a partner's website without having to purchase anything, which means members can start collecting BOUNZ before purchasing anything on the app or from a partner.

About Smiles

Smiles is etisalat by e& UAE’s Super App and one of the largest one-stop shops aiming to make the UAE people’s everyday rewarding. With 6,500 participating brands and over 13,000 partner outlets in the UAE, Smiles offers deals and rewards on e& services, food and grocery deliveries, home services as well as dining, shopping, entertainment, wellness and travel benefits.

Smiles currently has over four million registered members and is open to all citizens, residents and visitors of the UAE with any valid mobile number. New customers can download the Smiles app from the iOS app store, Android Play store or Huawei AppGallery to enjoy great benefits immediately.

More details on Smiles is available on https://www.etisalat.ae/en/c/mobile/smiles.html