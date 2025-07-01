Cairo – In a new achievement that reinforces Al Baraka Bank Egypt’s leadership in offering innovative Sharia-compliant financial solutions and reflects the growth of the syndicated finance and investment sector, the bank has received four prestigious awards from EMEA Finance magazine. The awards were received by Mr. Moustafa Alaroussi, Deputy CEO for Investment and Corporate Banking, during the EMEA Finance Awards ceremony held in London.

The diversity of awards highlights the bank’s excellence in structured and syndicated finance and Asset Based Securitisation, as well as its contributions to strategic sectors. The bank was named winner of the “Best Structured Finance Deal in Africa” for its role as Mandated Lead Arranger with a contribution of EGP 750 million in the EGP 10.3 billion financing of Badya, a flagship urban development by Palm Urban Developments. It also received the “Best Syndicated Loan in North Africa” award for its EGP 700 million contribution to the syndicated financing deal worth EGP 9 billion for Madinet Masr, where the bank served as Mandated Lead Arranger as well.

As part of its commitment to maximizing the social impact of its financing portfolio, the bank was recognized with the award for “Best Social Securitisation Deal in EMEA”, for its role as a Senior Underwriter in three successive issuances for Bedaya Mortgage Finance’s EGP 3 billion Securitisation Programme. Additionally, the bank won the “Best Maritime Deal in Africa” for its participation as Lead Arranger with a contribution of EGP 500 million in the financing of South Red Sea Shipyard’s Tugboat Manufacturing Project for the Suez Canal Authority.

Commenting on this recognition, Mr. Moustafa Alaroussi, Deputy CEO for Investment and Corporate Banking, stated: “This recognition reflects the continued international appreciation for Al Baraka Bank Egypt’s pivotal role in supporting and financing major development-driven projects through specialized, Sharia-compliant banking solutions that address market needs. We truly value the efforts of our syndicated finance, structured finance, and investment teams for this achievement, which is a testament to their high level of professionalism and ability to execute complex transactions with efficiency and agility. We remain committed to driving economic development through ethical and innovative banking solutions that align with our vision of building a more sustainable future.”

It is worth noting that Al Baraka Bank Egypt previously received two awards in 2023 and three awards in 2024 from EMEA Finance, reaffirming the bank’s consistent performance and solid position as a leader in the Islamic finance landscape.

About Al Baraka Bank Egypt:

Al Baraka Bank Egypt is a subsidiary of Al Baraka Group, a leading Bahrain-based Islamic banking conglomerate. With a robust global presence spanning 13 countries across 3 continents, the group offers comprehensive financial services through its network of over 600 branches.

Al Baraka Bank Egypt has been operating in Egypt for over 40 years, establishing a strong position with 37 branches strategically located in Cairo, Alexandria, the Delta region, and Upper Egypt. The bank is committed to expanding its reach, aiming to increase its branch network to cover most Egyptian governorates by the end of 2025.

Al Baraka Bank Egypt adheres to Sharia principles in delivering a wide range of banking products and services tailored to individuals, businesses, treasury, and investment needs. All bank operations and transactions are meticulously reviewed by an independent Sharia Supervisory Board.

The bank provides direct financing solutions to creditworthy individuals, corporations, and institutions, while also actively participating in syndicated financing for large-scale projects with significant economic viability and employment creation potential.

Al Baraka Bank Egypt has won over 15 international awards in 2024, including the " Best Sharia Investment Banking Services Egypt 2024" from Global Business and Finance magazine, the " Best Islamic Bank in Egypt 2024" from the Union of Arab Bankers, and the "Best Banking Experience in Egypt 2024" and "Best Bank for Corporate Social Responsibility in the Middle East 2024" from International Business Magazine. The bank also won the “Best Local Currency Finance” and “Best Restructuring in Africa award” from EMEA Finance Magazine. Moreover, the bank has won “The Fastest Growing Digital Transformation Bank in Egypt” and “The Fastest Growing Islamic Bank” awards from International Finance awards in 2024. In addition, the bank received several prestigious international awards in 2024, 2023, and 2022, and was listed in Forbes’ Top 50 Companies in Egypt for 2022, 2023, and 2024 consecutively.