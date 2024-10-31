New manufacturing facility at Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) officially inaugurated in the presence of key dignitaries, senior government officials, and industry leaders in the UAE

Launch aligns with the “Make it in the Emirates” initiative and boosts in-country value

Abu Dhabi: Arab Development Establishment (ADE) and Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today officially launched their joint venture manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi, TAQANA Energy Solutions.

Located in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD), the new facility was inaugurated in the presence of His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Yousef Mohamad Al Nowais, Chairman and Managing Director, Mohammed Ali Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), ADE; Mohamed Yousef Al Nowais; Executive Director, TAQANA Board; Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric; Walid Sheta, President, MEA Zone, Schneider Electric; Mahmoud Nader, CEO of TAQANA Energy Solutions; and key dignitaries, senior government officials, and industry leaders in the UAE.

The factory launch aligns with the UAE’s “Make it in the Emirates” initiative and builds on the nation’s commitment to bolstering local industries. The launch also aligns with the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS), which aims to make Abu Dhabi the most competitive industrial hub in the region. Its key objectives include doubling the size of the industrial sector to AED 178 billion by 2031, creating more than 13,000 skilled jobs, and enhancing trade ties with global markets.

HE Al Suwaidi said: “The launch of the TAQANA Energy Solutions facility reflects the robust collaboration between the public and private sectors in the UAE and contributes to the in-country value in addition to developing an advanced and sustainable industrial sector.”

His Excellency reaffirms the ministry continuously supports all initiatives and projects that contribute to achieving national industrial goals and objectives.

HE added: “Public-private-partnerships, especially those that focus on knowledge transfers and technology adoption, are in line with the National Industry and Advanced Technology Strategy, through its contribution to investment across the country. Also, such partnerships solidifies the UAE’s position as a global and regional industrial hub. The collaboration reinforces the country’s status as a competitive and reliable regional and international industrial hub. This project also comes as part of the ongoing cooperation between UAE-based and French companies under the umbrella of the UAE-France Business Council, established to promote business partnerships and launch projects in priority sectors, contributing to sustainable economic development.”

Yousef Mohamed Al Nowais, Chairman and Managing Director, Arab Development Establishment, said: “With the launch of the TAQANA Energy Solutions factory, we are not only supporting the UAE’s industrial sector but also advancing sustainable solutions that are crucial to the future of energy management. Together with Schneider Electric, we are proud to be part of the UAE’s vision for local production, positioning the nation as a leader in the global energy transition.”

Al Nowais also commended the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology for its efforts to empower local industries. He highlighted the significant contributions of the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative in advancing national industrial capabilities. Additionally, he praised the unwavering support provided by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to local industries, which has enhanced their competitiveness.

Furthermore, the factory will play a pivotal role in manufacturing a range of highly advanced energy solutions designed to support the UAE's industrial growth. The facility highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing in-country value and cultivating local talents, with dedicated training and knowledge transfer programs, further positioning the UAE as a regional and global industrial hub.

Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric, commented: “We are not just manufacturing energy solutions; we are engineering the future of sustainable energy in the UAE and beyond. This facility marks a watershed moment in advancing the nation’s clean energy ambitions through innovative technologies that address the growing global and regional demand for sustainability. This milestone highlights Schneider Electric’s unwavering commitment to the UAE, as we support the rapid transformation of the nation’s manufacturing sector and remain dedicated to driving sustainable solutions.”

Mohammed Ali Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer, ADIO, said: “The inauguration of the TAQANA Energy Solutions factory marks a pivotal milestone in advancing Abu Dhabi’s industrial capabilities and reinforcing the emirate’s leadership in the manufacturing sector. This investment aligns directly with our strategic goal of establishing Abu Dhabi as the region’s most competitive and sustainable industrial hub. By integrating advanced manufacturing technologies and creating high-skilled, knowledge-based jobs, TAQANA is contributing to a robust industrial ecosystem and accelerating our vision of a resilient, diversified economy that sets a new standard for industrial excellence across the region.”

The TAQANA Energy Solutions joint venture between ADE and Schneider Electric demonstrates a shared commitment to championing innovation and enhancing local production capabilities in energy automation and sustainable power solutions in the UAE.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency. We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

