Kuwait – Jazeera Airways today announced the appointment of Alp Er Tunga Ersoy as the new General Manager of Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5) at Kuwait International Airport. With record-breaking passenger growth and ongoing investments in elevating the travel experience, this strategic leadership appointment comes at a pivotal time for the airline.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, commented: “Jazeera Airways is unique in the region for owning and operating its own Terminal. As we expand T5 and plan for T6, delivering a seamless and customer-focused airport experience remains central to our vision. We’re pleased to welcome Alp Er Tunga Ersoy as General Manager of our terminal portfolio. His leadership comes at a crucial time of record growth and continued investment, and we’re confident his expertise will help drive our next phase of operational and strategic excellence.”

Since its opening, Jazeera Terminal 5 has redefined the airport experience in Kuwait, quickly becoming a benchmark for efficiency and convenience in the region. Passenger traffic through the terminal has seen steady year-on-year growth, now reaching 5 million annually, driven by Jazeera Airways’ expanding network across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

Krishnan Balakrishnan, Deputy CEO and CFO at Jazeera Airways, added: “In his role, Alp will focus on enhancing operational efficiency, scaling infrastructure, and elevating the service proposition across the terminal portfolio. His appointment reinforces Jazeera Airways’ commitment to supporting Kuwait’s ambition of becoming a premier regional aviation and transit hub, while ensuring strong returns on infrastructure investments.”

Alp assumes leadership at a pivotal moment as T5 embarks on its next phase of development, including both the expansion of T5 and the creation of Terminal 6 (T6), which will significantly increase capacity and introduce next-generation facilities to support the future of travel in Kuwait. These projects will progressively raise total passenger capacity from 5 million to 7.5 million, and eventually to 12 million, while aligning with Kuwait’s vision for a world-class aviation hub.

Alp highlighted: “I am honored to join Jazeera Airways at this dynamic stage of growth. With the expansion of T5 and the development of T6 ahead, I look forward to leading operations, commercial strategy, and infrastructure development to enhance efficiency, elevate the passenger experience, and shape the future of airport travel in the region.”

With over 25 years of international experience in airport management, ground handling, terminal operations, and customer service—including his previous role as CEO of Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport—Alp is well-positioned to lead both T5 and the future T6 through a period of rapid growth and innovation.

About Jazeera Airways

Founded in 2004, Jazeera Airways is a leading low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, serving over 5 million passengers across a network of more than 60 destinations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality air travel, Jazeera Airways caters to business, leisure, religious, and weekend travellers, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and customer service.

Jazeera Airways currently operates a modern and efficient fleet of 24 Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft, enabling it to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. 26 new aircraft from its orderbook, 18 A320neos and 8 A321neos are expected to arrive 2027 onwards.

The only publicly traded airline on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (Boursa Kuwait), Jazeera Airways was recognized as a Fortune 500 Arabia company and named "Great Place to Work" in 2023.

A trailblazer in the aviation sector, Jazeera Airways has introduced several digital initiatives to its customer experience and is one of the first to design, build, and operate its own terminal, Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5), at the Kuwait International Airport.

