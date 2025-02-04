The agreement will open new pathways for collaboration in advanced manufacturing, ESG, and emerging technologies, enhancing market access for companies in both regions.

Ireland’s overall exports to the Gulf region are expected to reach nearly €2Bn in 2024, the UAE alone will reach nearly €700 million ( an increase of 20% yr/yr), reinforcing the growing relationship between the two countries.

Enterprise Ireland supports Irish companies to invest and establish presences in the region

Sharjah, UAE: Enterprise Ireland, the Irish Government’s Trade and Innovation Agency and Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) have formalized a strategic partnership to strengthen this relationship further, accelerate innovation, and create high-value opportunities for businesses across Ireland and the UAE. The agreement will open new pathways for collaboration in advanced manufacturing, ESG, and emerging technologies, enhancing market access for companies.

The signing, witnessed by Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, took place during the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, the region’s largest gathering of innovators and business leaders.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, and Marina Donohoe, Head of Research and Innovation at Enterprise Ireland.

Marina Donohoe, Head of Research and Innovation at Enterprise Ireland said:

"Enterprise Ireland is committed to strengthening strategic partnerships across the Gulf, and this strategic agreement with Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park is an important milestone. With strong alignment in advanced manufacturing, ESG, and technology-driven industries, Sharjah presents an exciting opportunity for Irish businesses looking to expand. This partnership will create high-value opportunities in R&D, industrial collaboration, and trade development, reinforcing Ireland’s commitment to the UAE market."

H.E. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, said: “This collaboration marks a major step in deepening trade, innovation, and research ties between Ireland and the UAE. Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park is committed to attracting global innovators, and Ireland’s expertise in advanced manufacturing, clean technologies, and precision engineering aligns well with our focus areas. Through joint initiatives and technology-sharing, this partnership will accelerate opportunities for both regions."

Her Excellency Alison Milton, Ireland’s Ambassador to the UAE, welcomed the agreement as a milestone in Ireland-UAE trade relations, added: “As we celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2025 with UAE, initiatives such as this agreement clearly underpin our shared commitment to innovation and consolidating long lasting partnerships”

Strengthening Trade and Innovation Ties

This agreement is the result of a year-long collaboration between Enterprise Ireland and SRTIP, including direct engagement between Irish businesses and Sharjah’s innovation ecosystem. In October 2024, Enterprise Ireland facilitated a delegation of 19 Irish companies including medtech firm Coroflo, and Hexis to explore Sharjah’s business landscape. Key areas of interest for Irish companies included:

Business accelerators and funding support for innovation

Dedicated testing environments (sandboxes) for new products and services

Direct access to Sharjah’s infrastructure for technology pilots

In return, Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park has expressed interest in visiting Ireland, particularly Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR) in County Westmeath, a leading research and technology organization specializing in digitization, sustainable manufacturing, robotics, and automation.

Strategic Goals of the Agreement

This strategic partnership establishes a platform for:

Creating market opportunities for Irish and UAE businesses, particularly in advanced manufacturing, emerging technologies, ESG, smart mobility, and clean technologies. Providing a structured pathway for Irish companies to explore Sharjah as an export market, while enabling UAE-based businesses to access opportunities in Ireland and the European market. Developing a cross-cultural training and capacity-building platform to support businesses in navigating different market environments, regulatory frameworks, and languages.

A Catalyst for Economic Growth

This agreement cements Ireland’s position as a key trade and innovation partner in the Gulf, reinforcing long-term economic ties and unlocking new business opportunities. By facilitating structured market access, supporting joint R&D, and fostering cross-border partnerships, this collaboration will accelerate expansion for Irish and UAE businesses in high-growth sectors. With a focus on sustainable innovation and commercial success, the partnership is poised to drive long-term value for both economies.