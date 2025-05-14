Facilitates Ksh425 Billion (USD 3.3 billion) of economic activity (total impact including wider supply chain, employee spending, and tourism activities), equal to 3.1% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Supports 460,000 jobs (total impact including wider supply chain, employee spending, and tourism activities), 5,700 of which are directly employed by airlines

Transports 380,000 tonnes of air cargo, making it is the 35th largest air cargo market in the world.

Nairobi, Kenya – A newly released "Value of Air Transport" study by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has revealed the significant economic impact of aviation in Kenya, contributing a substantial Ksh425 billion (USD 3.3 billion) to the nation's GDP and supporting 460,000 jobs in 2023.

Against the immense yet largely untapped potential in African aviation, estimated to unlock significant economic growth beyond Kenya's current 3.2% GDP contribution, this crucial data underscores the vital role of a thriving aviation sector as Nairobi today hosts the 37th IATA Ground Handling Conference (IGHC), the first of its kind on African soil.

Speaking on the report's findings, Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, stated, "Kenya's aviation sector is a vital economic driver, contributing USD 3.3 billion to GDP and supporting 460,000 jobs. With Africa’s aviation market projected to grow at 3.7% over the next 20 years, the potential for these substantial economic and social benefits to grow are enormous. This will, however, require efficient, cost-competitive infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050."

Echoing his sentiments, Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka emphasized the timely significance of the conference in addressing these very needs. "This insightful report from IATA underscores the immense value that aviation brings to Kenya's economy and the livelihoods of its people. Hosting the IATA Ground Handling Conference here in Nairobi at this crucial time provides a vital platform for us to collaboratively tackle the challenges and opportunities highlighted in this study. By focusing on enhancing efficiency on the ground, investing in our workforce, and adopting global best practices in ground handling, we can ensure that Kenya's aviation sector continues to be a powerful engine for economic growth and a key enabler of connectivity for the entire continent," said Mr. Kilavuka.

The conference is set to focus on modernizing operations, investing in workforce development, and fostering enhanced collaboration and co-ordination. To address these critical areas and ensure the continued growth of Kenya's aviation sector, IATA has outlined three key priorities including strategic infrastructure development, requiring continuous collaboration between airport authorities and airlines. This aligns with global standards to create efficient and cost-effective facilities that strengthen Kenya's position as a leading East African hub.

Expanding on the need for standardization, Monika Mejstrikova, IATA’s Director of Ground Operations added, "Global standards are the foundation for safe and efficient operations. Tools like the Ground Operations Manual (IGOM) and the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) are crucial for ground handling service providers. In 2024, ISAGO reached a record 400 station accreditations, delivering significant savings and streamlining processes."

Subsequently, enhancing passenger and cargo facilitation through the effective implementation of the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) system and a comprehensive digitalization strategy is vital to boost Kenya's appeal for travel and its competitiveness as a regional hub. Finally, investing in aviation workforce training across technical operations, ground operations, maintenance, digital transformation, and sustainability is essential, with IATA's regional training center in partnership with Kenya Airways playing a key role in building the necessary skills for the future.

