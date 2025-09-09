Dubai, UAE: AVIAAN, a new real estate development firm, has made its debut in the UAE market with a strong customer-centric vision. Leveraging two decades of market expertise, the developer is committed to delivering properties that drive superior returns for investors.

Founded by Gaurav Aidasani, a renowned industry veteran with a billion-dollar track record in sales and over 18 years of experience, AVIAAN is set to deliver an exceptional portfolio of projects valued at AED 1.7 billion across multiple strategic locations in Dubai.

AVIAAN’s entry into the competitive UAE market marks a natural progression for Aidasani, who is widely known for his role in building Union Square House into one of the top five performing brokerages in the UAE. With a transition from brokerage to development, Gaurav brings a wealth of market insight, strong investor trust, and a robust network of industry relationships.

“Having spent years immersed in the region’s real estate landscape, stepping into development was a natural progression—and a deeply personal one. AVIAAN’s foundation is built on a deep understanding of the UAE’s real estate market and a customer-centric philosophy. Our goal is to create curated living experiences that align with the ambition and sophistication of Dubai. We are excited to introduce AVIAAN as a key player in the market, and we are committed to delivering high-quality developments that offer long-term value for both investors and homebuyers,” said Gaurav Aidasani, Founder & CEO of AVIAAN.

The company’s vision focuses on architectural excellence, thoughtful community planning, and enhancing investor value. AVIAAN’s inaugural pipeline includes a variety of residential projects catering to different market segments. The first of these projects will be located in Meydan, featuring a branded residence. The company is also set to launch a villa community in Dubai Land.

Entering the development space with such an ambitious pipeline reflects the company’s confidence in the future of Dubai’s residential market. “We look forward to shaping the next generation of high-end real estate in this vibrant city,” Gaurav concluded.

AVIAAN’s business philosophy is grounded in transparency and long-term relationships with its clients. The company’s foundation is built on years of building trust through Union Square House, where Gaurav Aidasani and his team have cultivated a loyal investor base. The company understands that real estate is not just about property, but about people, their aspirations, and their trust in the developer to deliver value.

AVIAAN aims to carry forward this trust into its new developments, ensuring that investors are not merely buying into projects but into a partnership that is built on mutual respect and shared vision. The team is committed to delivering on promises, knowing that the relationship built today is the foundation for tomorrow’s success.