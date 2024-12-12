United Arab Emirates, Dubai – New data from global communications platform Infobip shows customers prefer conversational experiences on the day of Black Friday, driven by rich channels. Infobip recorded new levels of total customer communications interactions on its platform this year, with 3.4bn interactions on the day of Black Friday, which represents a 26% increase when compared to last year. From the total number of interactions, the company identified 1.8bn coming from messaging interactions on its platform, up from 1.7bn last year.

Infobip’s analysis reveals SMS, E-mail and WhatsApp are the three most preferred channels on Black Friday, recording more than 1.6bn interactions during the day. This Infobip’s messaging analysis reinforces the company largest messaging platform worldwide, and its reliability for brands during shopping season.

Infobip also reveals that, in this year’s Black Friday, Retail & eCommerce and Finance industries are between the top 5 sectors which generated interactions in the company’s platform, presenting increases of 42% and 36%, respectively, when compared to last year.

As predicted, Infobip’s data reveals that, Black Friday sales extended across the entire month of November. Interactions across the whole month were higher than last year as brands sought to attract consumers looking for discounts pre-Christmas.

Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer at Infobip, said: “Rich Communication Channels have emerged as a significant channel for shoppers this Black Friday. The increase is driven by consumers seeking conversational experiences with brands and businesses seeking to provide end-to-end journeys for their customers in one channel. Moreover, brands’ focus on hyper-personalization has helped drive conversational customer experiences and, we expect, will have boosted sales. Our research also shows the traditional Black Friday discount days now typically stretch across November, with a big spike in interactions across the whole month as retailers and eCommerce firms seek more cost-conscious consumers this year.”

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

