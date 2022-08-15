Dubai - Emirati social-entrepreneur Latifa Bin Haider announces the launch of Baytuki, a crowdfunding platform that enables Emirati women of all ages and income brackets towards financial prosperity by making micro investments in real estate.

Baytuki – addressing the female and meaning “your home” in Arabic – is educating women by providing financial literacy through information sessions.

Baytuki handles and facilitates the property purchase, management and sale processes, and empowers women to make informed investment decisions, leading them towards financial prosperity.

Latifa founded Baytuki in 2021 to address a gap in the market – enabling women to invest in real estate without requiring prior knowledge or experience. Baytuki helps women expand from traditional modes of investments – such as buying gold and saving cash – towards a more diversified investment portfolio.

“Baytuki reflects my personal journey, from finding my calling to appreciating the strong women in my life. Baytuki is about every woman who wants to reach financial independence but has hesitations, perhaps due to lack of experience or insufficient funds. At Baytuki, we believe in empowering women through a holistic approach, to grow their wealth, by addressing the specific needs of our female investors.

In its simplest form, Baytuki is women supporting women in achieving their goals as has been done in our culture for generations. Together, we can enable women towards financial prosperity and help them make the right decisions to secure their future on their journey towards financial independence,” says Baytuki’s Founder Latifa Bin Haider.

The platform is challenging the notion that investments require a large sum of money or professional experience to be profitable. Investors can begin their journey with Baytuki for as little as AED 5,000.

In just a few easy steps, investors can sign up on Baytuki’s website, submit identification documents, and once verified, browse through the listed properties, choose an investment option and transfer money to begin their investment journey.

Baytuki is licensed by the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

Baytuki has already received several accolades to its name. From being selected as the most promising business in the Emirati Development Program (organized by Dubai Startup Hub, a collaboration between Dubai Chambers and Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus in Dubai Silicon Oasis) to ranking among the top five out of 173 participants in the YouthTech competition (part of the Abu Dhabi Inspires program).

Founder Latifa has also received an honorary award from Dubai Land Department from Her Excellency Majida Ali Rashed, CEO of Real Estate Promotion, and Investment Management Sector.

-Ends-

For more information, visit www.baytuki.ae | Instagram @Baytuki | Twitter @Baytuki | LinkedIn

Connect with Baytuki on hello@baytuki.ae

Press Contacts

Arfa Shahid

arfa@rpr.ae

About Baytuki

Founded by Latifa Bin Haider in 2021, Baytuki is a crowdfunding platform that enables Emirati women of all ages and income brackets towards financial prosperity by making micro investments in real estate.

Baytuki handles and facilitates the property purchase, management, and sale processes.

Baytuki is educating women by providing financial literacy through information sessions, thus empowering women to make informed investment decisions leading to financial prosperity.

Baytuki is licensed by the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

Baytuki has received numerous accolades, including the award for most promising business in the Emirati Development Programme - hosted by Dubai Startup Hub - to being ranked among top five in the Abu Dhabi Inspires - YouthTech Competition.