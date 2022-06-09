Abu Dhabi – Aldar Properties has launched the third and last phase of its Manassah programme, a six-month incubator that aims at cultivating entrepreneurs’ talent and developing retail services in the UAE.

Manassah is held in partnership with startAD, the global startup accelerator powered by Tamkeen and anchored at New York University (NYU) Abu Dhabi, according to a press release.

The latest edition is targeting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the food and beverage industry (F&B) industry.

The first edition of the programme targeted UAE-based SMEs operating within the retail, café, and restaurant fields. Meanwhile, the second phase targeted a broader range of retail enterprises that included technology-enabled startups and sustainability projects across the GCC.

Saoud Khoory, Chief Retail Officer of Aldar Investment, said: “Through the Manassah programme, we have already mentored, advanced, or initiated projects with over 40 startups and retail concepts and we are now looking to expand this further with the third edition of the programme.”

Ramesh Jagannathan, Managing Director of startAD, noted: “Today, SMEs represent 94% of the companies operating in the country, provide jobs for more than 86% of the private sector's workforce, and make up over 60% of the national [gross domestic product]GDP.”

He added: “Food retail is anticipated to dominate the retail market in coming years and programmes like Manassah are empowering startups to spur innovation in the sector.”

It is noteworthy to mention that in May, Aldar awarded five tech startups pilot projects as part of the second cycle of its accelerator programme Scale Up.

