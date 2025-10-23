MUSCAT: BankDhofar has announced the launch of its new Braille Debit Card, available across all branches in the Sultanate, underscoring the Bank’s strong commitment to inclusivity, accessibility, and customer-centric innovation.

The new card is designed to ensure that customers with visual impairments can enjoy equal access to financial services, reinforcing BankDhofar’s promise to create a banking environment that is welcoming and empowering for everyone. The Braille Debit Card reflects the Bank’s core value of putting people first while delivering solutions that are both innovative and accessible.

The Braille Debit Card offers a wide range of benefits for visually impaired customers. It enables greater financial independence by allowing users to read important details such as card numbers, CVV and expiry dates by touch, eliminating the need for third-party assistance and helping preserve privacy and dignity. The tactile features make it easier to identify the card, insert it correctly in ATMs and POS machines, and reduce errors. It also enhances security by minimizing the need to share sensitive information with others, while ensuring safer and faster transactions.

Beyond convenience, the initiative reflects BankDhofar’s commitment to inclusion and social responsibility. It aligns with Oman’s national goals to expand access for persons with disabilities, supports customer equality, and strengthens compliance with global best practices on accessibility. By empowering visually impaired customers with tools comparable to those used by others, the Braille Debit Card promotes self-confidence, equality, and broader participation in financial and social life.

Ahead of the launch, BankDhofar trained its branch and frontline staff to guide customers through the application process. Customers can request the card at their nearest branch, and once issued, the card will be collected from the same location and activated instantly with staff support.

This initiative is part of a broader inclusivity programmed at BankDhofar. Branches and ATMs across the Sultanate have been upgraded to accommodate customers with physical disabilities, featuring improved access points, modified service counters, and assistive technologies such as Braille keypads and audio support. The Bank’s digital platforms also include multi-language options and user-friendly features that ensure accessibility for all, including those with limited digital literacy. Gender-sensitive services and privacy-focused facilities further emphasize BankDhofar’s holistic approach to inclusivity.

inclusivity as more than just a corporate value it is a responsibility. We are building a banking environment where everyone feels represented, respected, and empowered to achieve their financial goals,”

With the introduction of the Braille Debit Card, BankDhofar reaffirms its brand promise of being a people-first financial institution, delivering solutions that truly matter and make a difference in the lives of its customers.