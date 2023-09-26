Riyadh, KSA – Today, the renowned global sportswear brand New Balance announces its collaboration with the Saudi cultural icon, Amy Roko, as its new brand ambassador. In joining New Balance, Amy will work closely with New Balance to foster the engagement of women and empower them through various initiatives.

New Balance recognizes Amy Roko as a prominent figure leading change in the region as she fearlessly challenges societal rules and norms. Through her influential presence on various digital platforms, she has initiated thought-provoking conversations on important topics, such as gender equality, self-expression, and breaking stereotypes.

With her unique sense of humor, authenticity, and relatability, Amy has connected with women from all backgrounds, empowering them to embrace their individuality and break societal expectations. By freely discussing sensitive issues and advocating for inclusivity, she has created a safe space for dialogue and has become a role model for countless women seeking inspiration and the confidence to pursue their dreams. Through her visionary outlook and determination, Amy will represent the region's consumers who crave change and embrace a futuristic perspective as she perfectly aligns with New Balance's ethos of fearless independence. She embodies the brand's spirit and will serve as a compelling ambassador, encouraging women to express themselves authentically and confidently.

In her role as New Balance's ambassador, Amy will be the face of various local campaigns, with a particular focus on showcasing some of the brand's classic kicks such as the 550 and 530. Through these campaigns, Amy aims to amplify New Balance's message of self-expression, encouraging women to break barriers, redefine standards, and embrace their unique style.

The partnership between New Balance and Amy Roko represents a powerful union that seeks to revolutionize the sportswear industry by challenging the norms and inspiring women to embrace their potential. Together, they aim to create a future where women are celebrated, empowered, and given the platform to drive change.

About New Balance

New Balance, headquartered in Boston, MA, has the following purpose: Independent since 1906, we empower people through sport and craftsmanship to create positive change in communities around the world. Manufactured in the U.S. for more than 75 years and representing a limited portion of our U.S. sales, New Balance MADE U.S. is a premium collection that contains a domestic value of 70% or greater. New Balance owns five factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance employs 8,000 associates around the globe, and in 2022 reported worldwide sales of $5.3 billion. To learn more about New Balance, please visit www.newbalance.com and for the latest press information please visit http://newbalance.newsmarket.com.

