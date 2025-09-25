Doha, Qatar – To celebrate the opening of its flagship store at Place Vendôme, New Balance held a weekend-long celebration, ‘NB Weekend’, inviting customers and mall visitors to experience the true intersection of sport and culture through various activities over two days. This location marks the second store for New Balance in Qatar, with one more branch opening in 2025.

The NB Weekend started with an official store opening event where customers were invited to explore the store and its selection. Activities included a retro-inspired photo booth and a sneaker-charm station, allowing shoppers to express their individual styles on their own terms.

Al Sadd SC players Rafa Mújica and Meshaal Barsham were also in attendance for a special meet and greet, signing the new season jerseys for eager fans.

The opening was followed by a fashion show celebrating New Balance’s meaningful partnerships in Qatar. Pacers, runners and coaches from the Doha New Balance Run Club community as well as students from Aspire Academy walked the runway to showcase an exclusive preview of the latest New Balance collection and Al Sadd SC kit to mall visitors.

The following morning, the New Balance Social Run kicked off from the store with 150 participants completing a 5k run inside Place Vendôme.

Stuart Henwood, Senior Director Middle East Africa India (MEAI) commented said: “New Balance is proud to contribute to the Qatar National Vision 2030 through our ongoing activities such as the New Balance Run Club. We're not only supporting existing runners, but also creating spaces and experiences that celebrate inclusivity, performance, and the universal joy of running. Beyond our products, we are dedicated to delivering exclusive and meaningful experiences to the community whilst bringing people together through sports, innovation, and culture. We look forward to what the future has to hold in for us in Qatar.”

With a rapidly growing footprint in Qatar, New Balance has solidified its position as a staple for the nation’s running community. The NB Weekend marked a strong ending of a very eventful week for the brand, which earlier announced the opening of early bird registration to the much-anticipated Doha Marathon by Ooredoo.

In preparation for the upcoming Doha Marathon, New Balance is committed to fostering a strong relationship with the community, empowering runners to achieve their personal best both on race day and every day.

