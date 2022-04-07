Bobcat has launched a new generation backhoe attachment for the company’s skid-steer and compact track loaders for markets in the Middle East and Africa. The new backhoe attachment converts a Bobcat loader into a powerful excavator, allowing customers to increase the versatility of their machines and the return on their investment.

The new generation backhoe attachment is ideal for applications in construction, utility, road work, landscaping, and other industries. It is available in four configurations [the two Versatile (V) B32V and B35V models and the two Standard (S) B32S and B35S models] that offer a choice of digging depths, reach and hook-up systems. The largest model in the range offers a maximum digging depth of 3.3 m and a maximum reach of 4 m. Unlike the Standard models, the Versatile versions of the backhoe attachment can be equipped with additional hydraulic attachments such as augers and breakers.

Even More Versatility from Bobcat Compact Loaders in MEA

Versatility and time-saving efficiency have always been great features of Bobcat compact loaders, with the quick-change Bob-Tach attachment mounting system, allowing them to be combined quickly and safely with over 100 different families of Bobcat attachments.

Daniele Paciotti, Product Line Director Attachments Bobcat in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said: “We are seeing increased demand for the backhoe attachment and have added even more versatility for the MEA market with the Versatile V-versions of the new generation product. They have a double acting auxiliary line that allows more attachments to be used with the backhoe attachment, including Bobcat hydraulic attachments such augers, breakers and tilt buckets. The previous version of the backhoe attachment only allowed for non-hydraulic attachments, such as buckets to be used. For increased safety and to optimise the lifetime of the attachment, all hoses are now placed inside the boom.”

Operators can therefore transform their loaders into excavators that can dig holes, trenches and foundations. But as a result of the increased versatility offered by the new V-version backhoe attachments, customers can now add other attachments via the backhoe for applications in demolition, landscaping, horticulture and other markets. In fact, the new generation backhoe attachment is compatible with seven different families of Bobcat attachments, comprising over 30 different attachments:

Augers

Breakers

Clay Spade buckets

Grading buckets

Digging buckets

Skeleton buckets

Tilt buckets

The V-versions of the backhoe attachment are also equipped as standard with the Klac™ mechanical coupling system, which ensures that attachments can be changed more quickly, resulting in even greater productivity. The S-versions of the backhoe attachment have a dedicated pin-on system for changing attachments.

The new backhoe attachment is about 100 kg lighter than the previous generation product, providing additional stability for increased safety. The new backhoe also offers a clear line of sight from the operator’s seat, ensuring it is easy to dig accurately with the controls provided.

For more information about Bobcat and Bobcat products, visit the website www.bobcat.com

-Ends-

Press contact:

Michael Isherwood

61 Oaklands Grove

Shepherd's Bush

London W12 0JE

mikish@btinternet.com