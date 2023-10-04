Middle East is set to host the global debut of Audi's new Q8, which serves as the flagship Q model for the brand and ranks among its top-selling models.

Audi makes a dedicated effort at GIMS Qatar to further highlight the region's ongoing growth as part of its electrification drive.

Audi's first-ever showcase in the Middle East of what the 2026 Formula 1 entry could look like is set to electrify motorsport enthusiasts and fans.

Audi's showcase will spotlight the impressive all-electric e-tron range alongside a captivating line-up of models as part of its Audi exclusive customisation programme. This includes the Audi RS e-tron GT and the sleek Audi RS 7, amongst others.

MIDDLE EAST: Audi Middle East and Audi Qatar announce the brand’s participation and activities in the prestigious Geneva International Motor Show in Qatar. The event will see Audi marking significant milestones as the brand is set to launch its much-anticipated Q8 model globally and showcase for the first time in the region the Audi Formula 1 project show car, providing a glimpse into the future of mobility and motorsport.

Audi has showcased the significance of the Middle East for the brand as visitors will have the exclusive opportunity to witness the world premiere of the Audi Q8, the flagship of the Audi SUV line-up, during the show. The arrival of the Audi Q8 in Qatar, showcased in its SQ8 derivative, holds profound importance for the region's automotive landscape. With its 507hp V8 powerplant and quattro all-wheel drive, the unveiling underscores Audi's commitment to meeting the unique preferences and demands of Middle Eastern customers.

This extraordinary luxury SUV combines a striking and unforgettable design with innovative technology and unwavering performance. Its expansive, lavish and spacious interior transforms every journey into an extravagant voyage, guaranteeing an unparalleled first-class experience that leaves both the driver and passengers in awe.

Adding to the excitement, one of the many highlights of the momentous occasion and participation is the arrival of the F1 Showcar with Audi Launch Livery to the Middle East for the very first time – a significant step forward as the brand enters motorsports pinnacle series from 2026 onwards.

In addition to the Formula 1 project showcar, Audi will also display a range of other exceptional models at the Geneva International Motorshow in Qatar. These include its all-electric e-tron range, the Audi RS e-tron GT and the Q8 e-tron, in addition to the Audi S8 and Audi exclusive RS 7, each representing Audi's commitment to providing a diverse and innovative line-up that caters to the varied customisation preferences of our customers in the Middle East.

As the brand goes above and beyond with its unique presence during the motorshow, Audi underlines the importance of the Middle East. Adding to the sheer display of cars and presence during the motorshow is a presentation by Audi’s newly appointed Managing Director for the Middle East Region, Mr Rene Koneberg, reflecting on the brand’s regional momentum.

Visitors can pass by the Audi stand in GIMS QATAR to get a first-hand look at the F1 Showcar with Audi Launch Livery and the exclusive selection of Audi's top models present. GIMS QATAR opens its doors to the public on 7th October and runs until 14th October.

For more information about Audi Middle East and its latest endeavours, please visit https://audi-middleeast.com. For more information about Audi Qatar‘s offerings, please visit www.audi-qatar.com.

About The Audi Group

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. In 2022, the Audi Group delivered 1.61 million Audi vehicles, 15,174 Bentley vehicles, 9,233 Lamborghini vehicles, and 61,562 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2022 fiscal year, AUDI Group achieved a total revenue of €61.8 billion and an operating profit of €7.6 billion.

AUDI AG’s commitment to the region was confirmed through the foundation of its fully owned subsidiary in 2005, Audi Middle East, which covers Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Audi Middle East is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility. Its broad product range now comprises six fully electric models, one of the most comprehensive BEV portfolios in the region, including the recently launched Q8 e-tron. Find out more about our models and our future-forward strategy for a sustainable future at www.audi-me.com and news.audimiddleeast.com.

Audi Qatar

Q-Auto L.L.C is the official Audi importer in Qatar since 2014. With its strong reputation Q-Auto L.L.C has become a trusted distributor for Audi vehicles in Qatar. Offering the best-in-class customer service and a wide range of Audi models. Q-Auto L.L.C also offers an array of services, including comprehensive after-sales support such as maintenance, repairs, and genuine Audi parts.

Operating in the city of Doha in Qatar, Q-Auto L.L.C ensures that the Audi experience is easily accessible to valued customers.

For more information about our range of vehicles and current offers, please visit www.audi-qatar.com.