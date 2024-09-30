The partnership will leverage the extensive network of Widect, a Turkish Airline brand, and AJEX last-mile expertise for efficient and reliable shipping solutions

E-commerce providers keen to expand their footprint across MENA to benefit from enhanced efficiencies thanks to the new partnership

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – AJEX Logistics Services (AJEX), a leading Middle East-based specialist in express distribution and shipping solutions, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with prominent logistics brand Widect, a 100% subsidiary of Turkish Airlines and highly valued partner in e-commerce space. This agreement aims to expand shipping solutions on the Turkiye-(formerly Turkey)-to-Middle East route and enhance last-mile delivery services for the growing e-commerce sector across MENA.

As a 100% subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, Widect operations integrate the extensive flight network of Turkish Airlines, providing access to 340 destinations worldwide. Thanks to this latest collaboration, AJEX customers will benefit from daily flights between Istanbul and Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, enhancing the speed of services including last-mile deliveries.

Meanwhile, AJEX will provide its last-mile expertise, including a robust fleet, infrastructure, and distribution services, alongside customer service excellence, all supported by state-of-the-art technology for fast and flexible deliveries. Together, the partners will leverage their combined capabilities to develop joint projects that expand service offerings and improve operational efficiencies for e-commerce businesses serving the MENA region.

Trade between Turkiye and Saudi Arabia is on the rise, with both countries serving as major aviation hubs in the region. Direct flights between Istanbul and Riyadh typically take around three to four hours, facilitating efficient business and trade connections. In 2021, Turkish exports to Saudi Arabia reached approximately USD 3 billion, while the trade volume between the two countries rose to USD 8.2 billion in 2022. This upward trend is expected to continue, highlighting the strengthening economic ties between the nations.

The growing e-commerce markets in both countries create ample opportunities for collaboration, as Turkish products gain traction in Saudi Arabia and vice versa. AJEX is well-positioned to support businesses with its comprehensive suite of customer-centric solutions in reaching these key markets, leveraging its expertise in the express and e-commerce categories to facilitate efficient trade flows.

“United by a commitment to delivering superior logistics solutions based on speed, reliability, and agility, AJEX is delighted to announce our new partnership with Widect,” said Mohammed Albayati, CEO of AJEX Logistics Services.

“Together, we will facilitate smoother and more efficient trade flows between Turkiye and the Middle East, empowering businesses to thrive in our dynamic markets, and underscoring Saudi Arabia's position as a key player in the logistics landscape,” he added.

“At Widect, we are collaborating with AJEX to leverage our shared resources and expertise to deliver cutting-edge products that can drive the industry forward. As e-commerce continues to boom and bilateral trade grows, we look forward to our continued partnership to deliver enhanced services and ever greater value to businesses across the region,” Mr. Enes Yilmaz, Managing Director of Widect added.

About AJEX Logistics Services

Founded in 2021, AJEX Logistics Services is the GCC logistics & transportation expert. Specialized in Middle East e-commerce distribution and industrial solutions, AJEX is established in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, US, UK, Turkey, South Africa, and China. With a network of more than 60 active logistics facilities, AJEX offers a full suite of customer-centric solutions from express distribution, E-commerce solutions, road, ocean, airfreight, warehousing, cold chain, and healthcare solutions. AJEX Logistics Services is backed by Ajlan & Bros Holding - Saudi Arabia's leading private investment conglomerate.

About Widect

Established in 2023 specifically for the needs of the e-commerce sector, THY Air Cargo Transportation Inc. offers integrated air cargo solutions for its corporate customers serving in the e-commerce logistics sector under the Widect brand. Setting out with the motto ‘Wide-direct-connect’, Widect has managed to maximize its role in Turkey’s international express market with its wide flight network and direct connection opportunities.

Offering comprehensive solutions by combining Turkish Airlines’ wide flight network and Turkish Cargo’s logistics expertise, Widect provides an end-to-end service that meets all the logistics requirements of the e-commerce sector, such as export customs clearance, air cargo, import customs clearance, and door-to-door delivery.

Widect provides fast and high-quality service at optimum costs by using the network advantage of Istanbul, one of the world’s most important logistics centers, and Turkish Airlines, which flies to the most countries in the world.