Dubai, UAE – SustainInsight has launched in the UAE with an AI-powered platform that gives construction and real estate firms a comprehensive, real-time view of their sustainability performance, far beyond carbon accounting. Its launch comes at a critical time, as new climate regulations and stricter ESG disclosure requirements increase pressure on companies to demonstrate verifiable credentials.

SustainInsight recently conducted a successful pilot scheme with the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in Ajman, and is already supporting major entities, including DAMAC Properties and Expo City Dubai in their sustainability journey.

Branded as the “Bloomberg of sustainability,” SustainInsight acts as a sustainability intelligence hub by consolidating all of a company’s environmental, social, and governance data in one place. While most platforms only focus on the environmental component, SustainInsight provides a 360° view by integrating in-depth metrics on social value and corporate governance for a broader picture that goes past the construction site.

Analysing vast amounts of disparate data is a time-consuming and costly challenge for construction companies. With SustainInsight, firms can upload all relevant documents to the platform, which uses AI and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to generate reports in accordance with international frameworks at the click of a button, saving considerable time and money. A powerful tool that supports the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, the platform also provides an accurate view of sustainability performance progress in real time, with predictive analytics that can highlight any decisions that could cause companies to miss their targets.

The platform’s supplier rating model further enables firms to benchmark partners against ESG standards, while allowing suppliers to generate their own verified ratings—building trust, transparency, and accountability across the value chain.

Sahen Ahuja, Chief Executive Officer, SustainInsight, explained: “With the UAE’s ESG regulations evolving fast, companies know they need to stay compliant. And, in our experience, most are very motivated to maximise their impact from an ethical perspective as well. However, it can be challenging to put positive action into practice for many reasons. We’ve streamlined the entire process, offering full guidance and support, so that organisations can navigate the complex landscape with ease.”

Behind the DIFC-registered platform is a founding team of local and international technology, sustainability, and construction experts who seek to address the unique challenges of this industry and others.

SustainInsight is available on an annual subscription basis, and as clients are guided through the onboarding process, they have the option of customising it to suit their requirements. The company also provides advisory services across climate change, environmental impact, and corporate responsibility, ensuring that construction and real estate firms not only comply with regulations but also deliver tangible benefits for their stakeholders and the environment.

About SustainInsight

https://sustaininsight.com/