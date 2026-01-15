Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, has announced the launch of Acronis Archival Storage, a long-term, compliant, and cost-efficient data storage and protection solution designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their small-to-medium business (SMBs) customers. With Acronis Archival Storage, users can retain large amounts of data securely, affordably, and with fast accessibility when it matters most.

Built for today’s compliance-driven and data-heavy environments, Acronis Archival Storage enables users to store infrequently accessed data with S3-compatible object storage, integrated directly into Acronis’ unified billing and management system. The new solution offers the reliability, durability, and predictable pricing model MSPs need to meet customer demands and long-term retention requirements.

“For many customers, regulations and industry best practices require data to be retained for years,” said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis. “With Acronis Archival Storage, MSPs can now provide their clients with long-term storage built for compliance readiness, cost predictability and ease of use. Native integration with Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud makes using archival storage effortless.”

Key Features and Benefits

S3-compatible object storage integrated with Acronis billing for unified management.

Millisecond retrieval, 11×9 durability, and 99.5% availability for dependable long-term access.

Encryption and immutability (WORM) to ensure data integrity and compliance.

Predictable TCO with no egress or API fees, eliminating surprise cloud costs.

Compliance-ready and designed to complement warm backup storage for regulated industries.

Simple setup and maintenance with preconfigured plans, S3 API support, and integrated controls.

Global reach with seven strategically located data centers for improved connectivity and compliance coverage.

As businesses face growing regulatory pressure to preserve data for extended periods, traditional storage options have become increasingly costly and cumbersome. Tape-based solutions are slow and difficult to search, while public cloud options often lead to unpredictable egress and API fees. Acronis Archival Storage eliminates these challenges by offering a low-maintenance, cost-stable solution that ensures fast data access when needed, whether for audits, investigations, or AI-driven data analysis.

“Data’s true value is realized when organizations can securely preserve, access, and harness it for innovation and insight,” said Melyssa Banda, SVP, Edge Enterprise Storage and Services at Seagate. “Our partnership with Acronis ensures archival data is protected and accessible for compliance, AI and more, with economic predictability and peace of mind secured by Seagate Lyve Cloud.”

For MSPs, Acronis Archival Storage represents a new way to differentiate their offerings and build predictable margins through integrated billing and zero egress costs. By combining archival capabilities with Acronis’ robust cyber protection ecosystem, service providers can deliver end-to-end data management that scales across customer needs, now with a cold storage tier.

