New 2025 Ram 1500 offers all-new, more powerful and more efficient 3.0-liter Hurricane and 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engines.

Ram Truck will offer a full lineup of segment-leading gas and electric trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

All-new Tungsten trim raises the benchmark for upscale pickup trucks with best-in-class technology.

On-board power inverter produces up to two kilowatts with outlets in the bed for powering lights, TV, saws, or fans.

Contemporary exterior design telegraphs a bold, heroic presence.

Most technologically advanced Ram 1500 features the advanced Uconnect 5 system with a 14.5-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch passenger screen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, digital rearview mirror, and Head-up Display (HUD). Available dual wireless phone charging pad.

2025 Ram 1500 launch with the new Hurricane engine family is a key step in Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 plan.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The new 2025 Ram 1500 is now available in the Middle East, featuring an all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane engine family that brings more power, performance, and improved fuel efficiency.

“The new 2025 Ram 1500 brings our customers more: more power, more performance and more fuel efficiency with our all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane engines,” said Chris Feuell, Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “With a choice of new and proven gas engines or our upcoming electric truck offerings, Ram is built to serve truck buyers everywhere. Our new powertrain offerings add to the unique combination of bold styling, leading-edge innovation and technology, durability and capability Ram customers have come to know and love.”

The 2025 Ram 1500 offers two engine options, including the all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane and Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engines, the most powerful six cylinders in the segment. The Hurricane engine is rated at 420 hp and 635 Nm. of torque, while the H/O engine is rated at 540 hp and 706 Nm. of torque. Capability includes a maximum towing capacity of 5,252 kg, a maximum payload of 1,043.2 kg, and up to 24 inches of water fording.

An all-new, ultra-premium Tungsten model joins the 2025 Ram 1500 lineup, which includes Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel, and Limited models.

In Q4 2024, a new Ram 1500 RHO will join the lineup with the 540-horsepower Hurricane H/O, reinforcing MEA leading off-road and performance truck lineup.

The entire Ram lineup will offer customers benchmark gas and electric vehicles that get the hard work done and families where they need to go. Ram is committed to innovation and powertrain leadership with a lineup that consists of anything and everything truck buyers want and need.

In addition to the gas-powered Ram 1500, Ram will offer an all-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV arriving in 2025, with an all-new Ram 1500 Ramcharger to follow.

Ram 1500 is part of Ram’s contribution to Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 plan to deliver innovative, clean, safe, and affordable mobility solutions, with a goal to cut carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and achieve net carbon zero by 2038.

Built in Sterling Heights, Mich., the 2025 Ram 1500 is scheduled to arrive in dealerships in the third quarter of 2024.

The Hurricane engine family delivers big-engine power with more performance, improved fuel efficiency, and reduced emissions. The 2025 Ram 1500 offers the all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane Standard Output and High Output engines. These new engines, members of the Stellantis Hurricane Twin-turbo family and the most powerful six cylinders in the segment, deliver enhanced fuel economy and fewer emissions while generating more horsepower and torque than other naturally aspirated V-8 and boosted six-cylinder engines in the light-duty segment.

The two engine options offered with the 2025 Ram 1500 are paired with a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission that optimizes smooth shift changes for fuel economy, performance and drivability.

The foundation of the Hurricane engine is a deep-skirt cast-aluminum block with a structural aluminum alloy oil pan. The strongest Ram engine ever uses cross-bolted steel main bearing caps to contain the strong rotating assembly of a forged steel crankshaft and forged steel connecting rods. During manufacturing the block is deck-plate honed to optimize the cylinder bore shape, which helps improve fuel efficiency.

Technologies include:

Two low-inertia, high-flow turbochargers, optimized for each engine, feed three cylinders for rapid response to throttle inputs

Plasma transfer wire arc (spray bore) coating in the cylinder bores for an ultra-thin, low-friction wear surface

High-pressure (5,075 psi/350 bar) direct fuel injection

Engine-mounted water-to-air charge cooler with a dedicated cooling circuit

The 2025 Ram 1500 features a new high-torque rear axle for enhanced performance, durability, and efficiency. Available in 4WD with open or limited-slip differential and an electronic locking rear differential.

Ram 1500 offers a 3.92 axle ratio, allowing customers to optimize fuel economy and vehicle capability.

Drivers will enjoy class-leading ride and handling via a double wishbone front suspension and five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level, four-corner air suspension. The adjustable air suspension enables up to five different modes: entry/exit, aero, normal, off-road 1 and off-road 2.

The 2025 Ram 1500 features a bold, heroic exterior with premium LED headlamps and a larger grille. The design includes a drawn body-side character line for a sleek profile and all-new taillamps with Blind-spot Monitoring.

New for 2025, the Ram 1500 offers a power open/close tailgate with obstacle detection. When equipped, the key fob now includes a button to lower the tailgate. The best lockable bed storage in the segment continues to be available with RamBox, featuring a 115-volt outlet. The class-exclusive RamBox cargo management system includes versatile, weatherproof, lockable, illuminated and drainable storage bins built into the bed rails. Available with RamBox is a pickup bed divider and cargo rail system with four sliding, adjustable cleats.

The 2025 Ram 1500 is available in various colors: Diamond Black, Bright White, Ivory White Tri-coat, Delmonico Red, Flame Red, Hydro Blue, River Rock, Baltic Grey, and Billet Silver.

The new 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten model offers an ultra-premium experience with authentic materials and innovative features. The interior includes premium leather seats with memory settings, a Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system with 23 speakers, dual wireless chargers, and a metal pedal kit.

The 2025 Ram 1500 interior sets the benchmark for pickup truck interiors with premium materials and enhanced functionality. The interior includes carbon-fiber, metal, and leather elements.

In addition to the new Tungsten model, new heights are achieved with enhanced colors and materials seen throughout the 2025 Ram 1500 lineup, including:

Bighorn features a new Gridiron paint with laser etching decorative trim accents on the dashboard, doors and console and new Gear Embossed seat insert accent material in Gray or black

Laramie features new Chevron film decorative trim accents and introduces a new optional Bison Brown/Sea Salt Gray two-tone interior in addition to the standard black interior

Rebel features a new red/black ombre mesh insert material on the standard cloth/vinyl seats

Limited features new Black Ebony open pore real wood veneer decorative trim accents. In addition to the standard black monochromatic interior, Ram 1500 Limited features a new optional black/ebony red interior color package for a dramatic two-tone effect and massaging front seats

The 2025 Ram 1500 features the latest Uconnect system with a 12-inch or 14.5-inch touchscreen display. The system offers improved resolution, split-screen capability, a 10.25-inch passenger screen, advanced electrical architecture, and new features.

An on-board power inverter with the Hurricane engine offers up to 1.8 kilowatts with outlets in the bed. A fully digital rearview mirror enhances safety and visibility.

The 2025 Ram 1500 features a 10.25-inch passenger screen, Head Up Display, and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. The Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system provides exceptional sound quality.

Safety and security were primary drivers in the development of the new 2025 Ram 1500, which offers more than 100 available active and passive safety and security features. Standard features include ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines, electronic stability control (ESC) with electronic roll mitigation and six standard air bags. Available features include Blind-spot Monitoring, adaptive cruise control, Ready Alert Braking and Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus. Additional safety and security features include a 360-degree Surround View camera, Drowsiness Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, Rear View Mirror Camera with CHMSL light, cargo box illumination, front parking sensors, auto high-beams and cornering function fog lamps, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks - the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab - the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to set the benchmark for:

Class leading standard horsepower

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with real metal and leather elements and a new 14.5 inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with a double wishbone front suspension and five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level, four-corner air suspension

Best-in-class available rear leg room

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2023 Ram 1500 as the best full-size light-duty pickup.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Model’s arrival based on local market availability.

Additional information and news from Stellantis are available at https://www.media.stellantis.com/me-en/