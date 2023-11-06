Vitamin B Deficiency affects quality of life of ~ 19% of all people with diabetes

#KnowtheSigns step changes Health Awareness by leveraging Artificial Intelligence to make the invisible condition of Peripheral Neuropathy & Vitamin B deficiency visible and more relatable to consumers

Dubai, UAE – In alignment with World Diabetes Day 2023, P&G Health, makers of Neurobion, continued its awareness efforts with an innovative #KnowtheSigns campaign to help consumers and healthcare professionals understand the connection between Diabetes and Pre-Diabetes, with Peripheral Neuropathy (PN) and Vitamin B Deficiency for timely detection, treatment, and improved quality of life.

With Diabetes Mellitus being the leading cause1 of Peripheral Neuropathy (PN), the increasing prevalence of PN is closely linked to the rise in the number of diabetic patients. PN including Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN) is the result of damage to the nerves impacting quality of life of people as they are not able to go about their daily lives as comfortably. Symptoms of peripheral neuropathy include numbness, tingling, prickling, and burning sensations in the hands and feet. B vitamin deficiency and aging are other high-risk factors along with diabetes leading to peripheral nerve damage. Published studies across different countries confirm that up to 80% of patients with Peripheral Neuropathy remain undiagnosed and untreated.

Peripheral Neuropathy affects 34–35% of UAE population with diabetes6. Saudi Arabia ranks the second highest in the Middle East and is seventh in the world for the rate of diabetes7. Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy is seen in over 65% of the patients with Diabetes in Saudi Arabia8

Tarek Abdelaziz, General Manager at P&G Health, Middle East, said, "An estimated 1 in 2 Diabetics and 1 in 10 Pre-diabetics are estimated to suffer from Peripheral Neuropathy. Vitamin B Deficiency affects the quality of life of approximately 19% of all people with diabetes. A key barrier we have identified is the lack of awareness about these conditions, which leads to worsening of symptoms, delay in seeking treatment, and a resultant impact on quality of life. Neurobion #KnowtheSigns campaign is a step towards health awareness on the condition in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. For the first time, we have leveraged Artificial Intelligence to make these invisible conditions of PN & Vitamin B deficiency visible and more relatable to consumers. With this effort, we hope to help people understand the condition by shedding light on daily struggles and symptoms. Not many people are aware that early diagnoses can help enable better treatment outcomes and better quality of life, and damaged nerves can be regenerated if nerve care damage has not progressed too far."

Neurobion #KnowtheSigns campaign includes a virtual ‘See what they feel’ Photo Exhibit, wherein Real-Life day to day patient experiences from across countries have been brought to life using Artificial Intelligence to help consumers identify early signs of nerve damage and vitamin B deficiency. Further, the company is partnering with pharmacy chains in Saudi Arabia and UAE to create awareness among consumers, especially diabetics, on the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of Neuropathy, and how treatment with B Vitamins such as Neurobion can help in relieving symptoms of tingling and numbness and support healthy nerves.

Disclaimer: Indications of Neurobion may differ in different countries, please check with your local healthcare professionals for more information.

About Neurobion:

Neurobion is a leader in nerve care with its product that contains a combination of vitamin B1, B6 and B12 that is scientifically proven to repair nerve damage, restore nerve function and regenerate nerves to relieve neuropathy symptoms. It was first registered in Austria in 1962 and is now the world leader in vitamin B combination products, trusted by doctors around the world.

About P&G Health:

P&G Health, the health care division of P&G company, drives consumer-centric innovation to empower our consumers to live healthier, and more vibrant lives. The P&G Health portfolio includes leading brands in Respiratory with Vicks® and Nasivin®, Pregnancy with Femibion® and Clearblue®, Oral Care with Crest® and Oral-B®, Vitamins and Minerals Supplementation with Bion3®, Seven Seas®, Evion® and Sangobion®, Digestive wellness with Metamucil®, Prilosec OTC®, Pepto Bismol® and Align®, Nerve Care with Neurobion® and Pain Relief with Dolo-Neurobion®.

About Procter & Gamble:

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

