UAE – Network International (Network), a leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa, partnered with Tamara, the leading fintech unicorn in the region. This collaboration empowers merchants to offer flexible, Sharia compliant payment solutions at the point of sale (POS).

Network offers a wide range of payment methods including acceptance of major card schemes, popular mobile wallets, loyalty redemption from multiple leading banks, and a host of other value-added services. Under this partnership, Tamara’s split payment service will be integrated into Network’s N-Genius POS terminals, offering customers the option of splitting their payments in up to four instalments, without interest, or pay in full at the time of purchase. This service not only offers flexibility to customers to manage their spending but also ensures that merchants receive full payment upfront.

As demand for alternative payment methods rises, consumers are increasingly turning to split payments as a seamless and convenient option across various sectors, including travel and tourism, consumer electronics, and retail. Split payments provide access to flexible payment solutions, characterized by transparency and the absence of interest. Tamara currently serves millions of customers and partners with thousands of merchants across its platform.

Jamal Al Nassai, Group Managing Director for Merchant Services – Middle East and North Africa (MENA) at Network International, stated, “We’re excited to partner with Tamara to bring our merchants and consumers enhanced flexibility in managing their payments. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative payment solutions, enhancing both business growth and consumer experience across the region.”

Sami Louali, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer at Tamara, commented: “At Tamara, we are excited to widen our reach and make split payment solutions more accessible to merchants across various platforms. This partnership with Network International marks a pivotal step in our mission to enhance the shopping experience for consumers while supporting businesses in offering flexible payment options.”

By providing flexible payment options, BNPL aligns with the new age era of consumers'consumer preferences for transparent, flexible payments, creating a win-win proposition for both merchants and consumers.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants.

Corporate Communications

Network International

Dubai, UAE

Tel: +971 4 303 2431

Email: lambert.espedido@network.global

Janine Alamir

Burson; Dubai, UAE

Email: janine.alamir@bcw-global.com

About Tamara

Tamara is the leading fintech platform to shop, pay, and bank in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region, and Saudi’s first fintech unicorn. Tamara’s mission is to empower people in their daily lives and revolutionize how they shop, pay, and bank. The company serves millions of users in KSA and UAE, and partners with leading global and regional brands such as SHEIN, Jarir, noon, IKEA, eXtra, and Farfetch as well as thousands of SMEs. The Company is backed by Sanabil Investments, SNB Capital, and Checkout.com, amongst others.



