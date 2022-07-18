Amman, Jordan – In line with its efforts to increase financial inclusion and the adoption of digital payment services, Network International Jordan—the local arm of the leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa—has announced its onboarding of the CliQ payment service across its payment platforms and point-of-sale (POS) systems throughout Jordan – the first pure merchant acquirer to do so locally.

The CliQ service, which employs QR codes to facilitate rapid payments and transfers between bank accounts, was launched in cooperation with the Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC), which manages and develops a wide range of payment systems in the Kingdom in addition to CliQ.

With the launch of QR payments on POS, customers of banks participating on CliQ and mobile wallet services (facilitated through the JoMoPay Switch) can instantly send and receive money through their mobile or online banking application—with no additional fees or charges. Through this new partnership between JoPACC and Network International, customers will now be able to use the CliQ service via Network’s POS devices, used by merchants across Jordan.

Network International’s merchants throughout the Kingdom will be equipped with updated devices that support QR payments through CliQ, creating dynamic QR codes for customer purchases. Customers will then simply scan the QR code using their banking or mobile wallet application, and the payment will be processed instantaneously. This service aims to benefit both merchants and consumers, allowing for immediate payment processing and enabling a wider range of customers across the country to benefit from POS services and solutions.

Commenting on the launch of its latest service, Amjad Al Sadeq, CEO of Network International Jordan, said, “By adopting the CliQ service and incorporating it into our POS systems and payment platforms, we at Network International are proudly building on our commitment to enhancing the Kingdom’s digital economy and increasing the country’s financial inclusion, to the benefit of local businesses and consumers alike. This step has also allowed us to further enrich our partnership with JoPACC, allowing us to continue working together in order to elevate Jordan’s fintech landscape and, ultimately, its financial and digital future.”

Further emphasizing the importance of this collaboration, the CEO of JoPACC, Maha Bahou, said, “We are proud to announce our latest partnership with Network International Jordan, which is a major milestone in our journey to expand the uptake and usage of digital payments nationwide. By enabling QR payments on POS devices through CliQ and JoMoPay, our goal is to enable advanced, seamless, and instantaneous payments between merchants and users, through a quick, easy, and dynamic mechanism. We believe this partnership will serve our common goal of enhancing the financial user experience and increasing digital financial inclusion in the Kingdom.”

19 banks are participants on CliQ, and clients of 27 financial institutions in Jordan can benefit from the QR payment service. With Network International Jordan’s adoption of the CliQ service, merchants around the country will enjoy a major upgrade in the quality and innovation of their payment platforms and services.

The Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC), headquartered in Amman, is a private shareholding company owned by the Central Bank of Jordan and all of the Kingdom’s commercial banks. The company works closely with financial institutions—including banks, mobile payment service providers, and payment system operators–in order to develop and enhance digital retail and micropayment systems, invest in innovative digital payment solutions, and produce and disseminate knowledge and business analytics that enrich financial decision-making for consumers and businesses alike.

Network International Jordan is the Kingdom’s leading provider of comprehensive, integrated payment solutions for merchants and financial institutions, provided through both POS and online platforms and services. Network International Jordan employs leading, modern technologies to provide merchants with comprehensive payment gateways and other added-value services that enrich their business and increase their returns and revenues.

About Network International:

Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc (LSE: NETW) is the holding company for Network International and its group of companies, including the DPO Group.