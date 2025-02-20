Collaboration fortifies Network International’s GCC footprint

UAE: Network International LLC (Network), a leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, has inked an agreement with Bank Nizwa, a leading Islamic Bank in the Sultanate of Oman, to support and enhance the Bank’s compliance initiatives for its digital banking customers.

As part of this collaboration, Network International will implement enterprise fraud prevention solutions and tools for Bank Nizwa to further enhance its compliance delivery capabilities for its digital banking customers.

Navneet Dave, Managing Director & Co-Head of Processing - Middle East at Network International, said: “We are excited to partner with Bank Nizwa and bolster their transformation objectives. As the global finance industry continues to digitise and find new ways to enhance customer experience, security and seamlessness will become increasingly integral to operations. In this regard, our partnership will empower Bank Nizwa to strengthen its offerings to its digital banking clientele, boosting trust and satisfaction whilst ensuring adherence and enhancement of their compliance standards.”

Mohammed Al Hashmi, Chief Compliance Officer at Bank Nizwa, said: “As we continue our journey towards transformation, we are focused on redefining the banking experience in Oman’s rapidly evolving financial landscape. With consumer needs shifting towards greater convenience, security, and accessibility, our collaboration with Network International will set a new benchmark in ethical banking, in alignment with Oman’s digital future and larger economic goals in addition to serving via conventional banking services.”

This partnership represents a significant milestone in Network’s expansion into the Sultanate of Oman and the wider GCC market, reinforcing its commitment to advancing its presence across the region.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants.

About Bank Nizwa

Founded in 2013, Bank Nizwa stands as the first and leading Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman. With a legacy rooted in trust, reliability, and unwavering adherence to Sharia-compliant principles, the bank has established itself as the preferred financial partner for individuals, businesses, and institutions nationwide. Driven by a customer-first approach and a commitment to continuous innovation, Bank Nizwa offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that blend modern banking practices with the principles Islamic finance. Boasting a network of 23 branches, the bank prioritizes digitalization and financial inclusivity, providing seamless banking experiences through its user-friendly mobile app and a digital-only branch, ensuring that customers have access to their financial solutions anytime, anywhere. As a catalyst for growth and a key contributor to Oman’s socio-economic development, Bank Nizwa continues to lead the way, shaping the future of Islamic banking in the region.