Dubai, UAE – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of observability, AIOps, cybersecurity, and DDoS attack protection solutions, today announced new AI-backed enhancements to its NETSCOUT Arbor Edge Defense and NETSCOUT Arbor Enterprise Manager Adaptive Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS) solution to help customers further automate operations, enhance defense, and improve reporting. These powerful enhancements leverage AI to intelligently automate defenses against an expanding array of attack vectors, enabling customers to accelerate their response to DDoS attacks to better protect their most critical applications and services.

The Arbor Edge Defense and Arbor Enterprise Manager solution utilizes the ATLAS Intelligence Feed, derived from monitoring over 700 Tbps of Internet traffic in real-time across over 500 ISPs and 2,000 enterprise sites from over 100 countries, representing approximately 50% of global Internet activity at any given time. AI/ML algorithms run in the ATLAS cloud infrastructure as part of a unique data collection and analysis pipeline that delivers actionable intelligence to NETSCOUT solutions that are constantly updated. ATLAS Intelligence Feed fuels all Arbor DDoS protection products with intelligence on devices that are actively conducting DDoS attacks or are a part of specific DDoS attack infrastructures and botnets. This allows up to 80% of all DDoS attacks to be mitigated without the need for further analysis.

“IT buyers’ security concerns signal a growing demand for integrated application protection and availability technologies to identify and mitigate DDoS threats,” said Chris Rodriguez, research director, security and trust, International Data Corporation (IDC). “According to IDC buyer research conducted in April 2025, 41% of organizations stated that online attacks, including DDoS incidents, cost over $100,000 in damage, with 5% stating more than $1 million. With the increased use of AI/ML to launch cyber-attacks, organizations need to invest in intelligent solutions to continuously detect new attack types and threats to avoid costly damage to critical IT infrastructure.”

The new enhancements to the Arbor Edge Defense and Arbor Enterprise Manager solution include new features to support deployment in demanding multi-site enterprise environments, and further automate the mitigation of sophisticated DDoS attacks:

Strengthened data segmentation through scoped user access that allows administrators to limit the visibility of specific operations teams to specific defended locations and infrastructures.

through scoped user access that allows administrators to limit the visibility of specific operations teams to specific defended locations and infrastructures. Automated IP protocol flooding detection and mitigation to block these evolving attacks when they occur.

detection and mitigation to block these evolving attacks when they occur. Enhanced DDoS dashboard that provides more detailed information, enabling even greater visibility and control for operations teams, even when defenses are automated.

that provides more detailed information, enabling even greater visibility and control for operations teams, even when defenses are automated. On-demand, automated reports ease the flow of information across security teams and their management.

“We’re continually innovating to stay ahead of the growing array of DDoS cybersecurity threats as part of our Adaptive DDoS Protection strategy,” said Scott Iekel-Johnson, area vice president, DDoS and threat intelligence at NETSCOUT. “With these enhancements, we’re helping customers intelligently automate their defenses—delivering stronger protection against evolving DDoS attacks while simplifying how they manage and analyze threats.”

