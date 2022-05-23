Global smart buildings solutions provider Netix Controls, lead sponsor and participant in the upcoming government-hosted RetrofitTech Abu Dhabi Summit, will be showcasing how retrofitting old buildings using IoT iAI/ML technology can help reduce OpEx costs by upto 50% and save energy by nearly 20%

Dubai, UAE: Netix Controls, the leading smart buildings solutions provider, has announced its participation as the lead sponsor in the RetrofitTech Abu Dhabi Summit, which will be co-hosted by Abu Dhabi Energy Services (ADES). To be held from 1st–2nd June in Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, the landmark conclave will, as a precursor to the upcoming UAE-hosted COP28, explore actionable solutions and strategies that can help realize sustainability goals.

As the essentiality of concrete climate actions finds consensus across the globe, the UAE has ramped up its efforts by mobilizing all stakeholders in industries that are generally considered energy-intensive. RetrofitTech Abu Dhabi Summit is particularly geared towards the real estate sector, which accounts for 40% of global energy consumption and at least one-third of all GHG emissions. Lighting and HVACR systems — which together account for 60–70% of total energy consumption in buildings, typically — are the primary focus areas.

“The global decarbonization and sustainability discourse has a strong real estate concomitant because of the sector’s unsustainable energy and carbon footprint. While there are cutting edge, novel solutions that promise energy efficiencies and green outcomes, they are seldom applicable to existing, old building stock and systems — which are the majority of total stock. So, retrofitting and unlocking novel ‘smart’ outcomes in old buildings are the need of the hour — which is our strong suit,” said Sanjeevv Bhatia, CEO of Netix Controls.

Netix Controls has the distinction of leading a “brownfield revolution” in the Middle East through its Netix-Novus Partner Program and open-protocol solutions. Popularly known as the “Android Approach” — due to its open-source nature with high flexibility and integration capabilities — Netix’s retrofit solutions eliminate vendor lock-ins and integrate siloed systems in old buildings to achieve “smart” outcomes such as centralized operations, data-driven insights, energy optimization, and high efficiencies.

“Retrofitting in buildings is, in a way, upholding their ‘Right to Repair’. The legacy, multi-vendor systems and mode of operations are inefficient, energy and OpEx intensive, and ill-suited to the experience economy. However, without totally overhauling them, we can leverage IoT and AI-led plug-and-play solutions for integration and optimization. In doing so, we can unlock multi-fold value and induce sustainability in buildings. Therefore, summits like RetrofitTech are particularly timely and significant in the Middle East,” opined Sanjeevv Bhatia.

Based on a number of case studies, Netix Controls has achieved up to 50% reduction in OpEx by optimizing resources and reducing requirement of skilled labour while avoiding system breakdowns by 80% in old buildings. The global company intends to touch upon such demonstrable results at the second annual edition of the RetrofitTech Abu Dhabi Summit. The dignitaries will include government and municipality representatives, the developer community, consultants, and solutions providers, among other stakeholders.

-Ends-

About Netix Controls:

Headquartered as Netix Global BV in Schiphol-Rijk (Netherlands), Netix Controls is aiming for a connected world with sustainability and carbon neutrality as the central focus. Netix controls is a leading solution provider that specializes in the digital transformation of energy management and automation in homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure development and various industries. Building on the strengths of an open framework and IoT technology-driven approach, Netix Controls is a premier provider of best-in-class building automation systems, solutions and services. A Tridium Gold Partner, Netix’s comprehensive industry expertise ranges from design, engineering, integration, connectivity, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of smart building eco-systems, and their components. The company’s products and services include Netix Konnect- Intelligent Integrated Command Control Center (iICCC); NETIX Uniview SUPRA, a feature-rich supervisory software suite built on the Niagara platform; Managed services offering predictive maintenance for both buildings & machinery; Smart Metering solutions and more. Underscoring the confidence that Netix Controls stands out, as a class apart, are the team behind this promising venture, who boast a collective experience featuring stints with Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Siemens, and Delta Controls. The company's global presence currently extends from Europe to the Middle East, USA, India, Singapore, with upcoming debuts in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Qatar, KSA, Canada, and Australia, as well as active opportunities being pursued in broader markets.

For more information please visit: https://www.netixglobal.com/

For more information or interviews please contact:

Neha Kaul

Your Wordsmiths - Content & PR

neha@yourwordsmiths.com