Dubai, UAE: NetForChoice, a global leader in IT hosting, web hosting, and cybersecurity, today announced the launch of its state-of-the-art UAE Data Center in Dubai. Engineered to deliver 99.95% uptime, the facility integrates advanced SOC services and enterprise-grade NOC services designed to empower regional businesses with secure, compliant, and scalable digital infrastructure.

A Strategic Milestone in Global Expansion

The opening of the UAE Data Center marks a new chapter in NetForChoice’s journey from its origins in India to becoming a trusted IT partner across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and global markets. With this milestone, NetForChoice strengthens its presence in the Middle East, providing web hosting with free domain services, enterprise-grade cloud, and UAE NOC solutions that meet the unique needs of modern businesses.

Mr. Ranveer Singh, CEO of NetForChoice, said: “For us, the UAE Data Center is about empowering businesses with trust, competence, and future-ready digital solutions like SOC services and enterprise grade NOC monitoring. Dubai has been at the crossroads of innovation, and with this data center, we offer customers the enterprise cloud foundation they need to scale quickly and efficiently”.

Key Features of the Dubai Data Center

High Availability: 99.95% uptime for websites, email, ERP platforms, and AI workloads

99.95% uptime for websites, email, ERP platforms, and AI workloads SOC Services UAE: Proactive threat detection, compliance support, and 24/7 monitoring

Proactive threat detection, compliance support, and 24/7 monitoring NOC Services / UAE NOC: Seamless infrastructure management, monitoring, and incident response

Seamless infrastructure management, monitoring, and incident response Enterprise Web Hosting & Free Domain Packages: Locally hosted for speed and compliance

Locally hosted for speed and compliance Cloud Hosting Models: Public, private, and hybrid tailored to enterprises

Public, private, and hybrid tailored to enterprises Carrier-Neutral Connectivity: Secure, low-latency links across Europe, Asia, Africa, and GCC

Secure, low-latency links across Europe, Asia, Africa, and GCC Resilient Infrastructure: Precision cooling, FM200 fire suppression, UPS backup, and AI-driven monitoring

Mr. Sameer Yadav, CMD of NetForChoice said: "This is more than just a facility - it's a valuable service. We are here to support businesses in Dubai and across the GCC with web hosting, free domain and a secure, reliable, and globally connected infrastructure”.

Enabling Business Growth in GCC

The UAE Data Center is already delivering results:

Thousands of secure transactions daily

Consistent 99.95% uptime achieved during deployment

achieved during deployment Optimized workflows for BFSI, healthcare, and regulated industries

From AI model training and ERP platforms like SAP and Oracle to enterprise web hosting with free domain bundles, the facility empowers businesses with next-generation scalability.

Ends

About NetForChoice

Net For Choice Gulf Cloud Service & Datacenters Providers LLC is a leading Tier IV Data Center and IT solutions provider, delivering web hosting, free domain services, SOC services, NOC services, colocation, and enterprise cloud hosting. With operations in India, UAE, and global markets, NetForChoice continues to serve enterprises with secure, compliant, and scalable IT solutions.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Net For Choice Gulf Cloud Service & Datacenters Providers LLC

18th St, Al Jahra Building, Office 700, Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road, Near Hotel Royal Ascot, P.O Box: 233468, Dubai, UAE.

🌐 www.netforchoice.ae

📞 +971 556260687 | +971 42262716

📧 inquiry@netforchoice.ae