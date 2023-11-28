SHANGHAI/PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Formula 1 Grand Prix took place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with thousands of racing enthusiasts and professional spectators coming together to immerse themselves in the excitement of the race. Around the racetrack at Yas Bay, from November 24th to 26th, two electric cars from NETA Auto, the NETA GT and NETA S, made a dazzling appearance during this moment of racing fervor, capturing the attention of racing professionals and fans like a tidal wave.

NETA GT, the new generation electric GT, is born with exceptional sports car genes. This marks its first 'intimate encounter' with the Formula 1 Grand Prix and its debut in the Middle East. NETA GT boasts an exceptionally impressive acceleration performance, achieving 0-100 kilometers per hour in just 3.7 seconds. During the surrounding events of the race, NETA GT showcased its trendy, sporty, and distinctive qualities, seemingly resonating with the passion of the race and creating a thrilling experience for the audience. This appearance undoubtedly opens a new chapter for NETA GT in the Middle Eastern market.

Similarly boasting a captivating presence as the F1 Grand Prix is the NETA S, an intelligent sports coupe that seamlessly combines sportiness and dynamism. NETA S is the first product built on the all-new Shanhai platform, embodies core values of sportiness, technology, and youthfulness, showcasing a formidable strength distinct from similar products in the market. It is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, featuring a CPU computing power of up to 105K DMIPS, delivering excellent operational speed and data processing capabilities. At the events around the race circuit, NETA S took center stage, capturing the attention of numerous spectators with its superior performance and exceptional design, foreshadowing its emergence as a popular choice among travelers in the Middle East.

In recent years, the Middle East has witnessed a growing focus on and demand for new energy vehicles. In October of this year, NETA Auto signed a strategic cooperation agreement with EIH Automotive & Trading from the United Arab Emirates in Shanghai. In 2024, NETA will join forces with EIH Automotive & Trading to introduce a variety of models into the UAE, injecting strong momentum into the development of the Middle East's new energy industry. This collaboration aims to make high-quality intelligent electric vehicles accessible worldwide.

