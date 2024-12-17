DUBAI – Nestlé, the world’s largest food and beverage company, will relocate its Middle East and North Africa head office to Expo City Dubai in mid-2025, occupying 44,000 sqft of office space to become one of the largest tenants in the city.

The long-term lease sees the Swiss-headquartered multinational occupy space across three buildings in what will become the Expo Downtown district. One of five mixed-use districts in Expo City’s master plan, Expo Downtown will provide a bustling, convenient location for entities looking to take advantage of the city’s collaborative and enabling ecosystem, as well as its proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port and Dubai Exhibition Centre, set to become the region's largest indoor events venue.

Manal AlBayat, Chief Engagement Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “As a global industry leader, Nestlé’s decision to relocate their MENA offices to our thriving business ecosystem demonstrates the appeal of Expo City as a place where businesses from all over the world can connect, grow and drive impactful change. We are proud to welcome Nestlé to our innovation- and sustainability-focused community that offers a healthy, balanced environment in which its workforce can flourish.”

Nahla Kamal, Corporate Affairs, Sustainability, Marketing, and Consumer Communications Director at Nestlé Middle East and North Africa, said: “We are excited to be relocating our MENA head office to Expo City Dubai. This move places us within a dynamic and innovative ecosystem, in a building certified to the LEED standard – reflecting our shared commitment to sustainability. We look forward to working closely with Expo City to create a supportive workplace that enhances the wellbeing of our employees and contributes to the UAE’s ambition and sustainable development.”

One of five urban centres on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Expo City embodies the principles of sustainable urban development, and is the first community in the region to have registered under the WELL Community Standard, which sets a global benchmark for communities that prioritise health and wellbeing.

The announcement further enhances Expo City’s role as a hub for key sectors driving the delivery of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), with the city’s world-class free zone already home to industry leaders such as DNV, DP World, Emirates Group’s Ebdaa innovation hub, Fujifilm and Wio Bank, as well as several startups, SMEs and retailers.

Conveniently connected to regional and global markets and easy to reach by metro and major highways, the city’s walkable, green, family- and pet-friendly environment and proximity to year-round attractions, festivals and activities make it an appealing destination for companies focused on improving employees’ work-life balance and encouraging a more active, healthy lifestyle.

About Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of Expo 2020 Dubai, is an innovation-driven, people-centric community rooted in the belief that collaboration can propel sustainable progress. Its prime location and world-class connectivity place it at the centre of Dubai’s future – the lynchpin between Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port and a key driver of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33)

A world-class free zone, it is home to a thriving business community that supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness

An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, with more than 30 indoor and outdoor venues attracting globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations

Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development

