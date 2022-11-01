Dubai: Unleashed – a program powered by the Purina Accelerator Lab that helps grow disruptive pet care start-ups – has launched its fourth edition calling for the next generation of pet-care businesses to apply by November 30th.

Open to new entries from the Middle East and North Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and across Europe, the 2023 program is designed to drive the growth of participants, supporting the development of innovative new pet-care products, in particular data enabled pet owner and vet services, sustainable novel nutrition and well-being technologies. It aims to bring relevant and new products and services to the forefront of the industry, providing an enriching life for pets and their owners.

By the end of the 2023 application process, up to nine chosen start-ups will be accelerated for 20 weeks by Unleashed Champions and industry experts. This will include a thorough and structured, fully funded mutually agreed project of up to CHF 50,000 which will help to drive growth.

“Unleashed is seen as the best-in-class pet specific accelerator and trusted partner of choice for start-ups. And this is because we have a unique methodology with a team, as well as a whole network of passionate pet-care and pet-tech industry experts to help nurture, support and guide our start-ups towards their business objectives,” said Sergej Pracević, Business Executive Officer, Nestlé Purina in the Middle East and North Africa. “We look forward to welcoming more candidates from our region in this upcoming cohort and hope regional start-ups will be among the winners once again.”

From its inception in 2019, Unleashed has been the driver of pet-care innovation and has helped to grow and connect the pet start-up ecosystem, providing impactful solutions for pet owners. Unleashed has had over 600 applications from 50 countries, accelerated 18 start-ups and has a roster of success stories. Previously backed entrepreneurs from the MENA region include: PawPots, a Lebanon-based subscription service provider of fresh gently-cooked meals for dogs and cats and Vetwork, a Cairo-based pet care at home veterinary platform operating in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

For more information, please visit https://www.unleashedbypurina.com/

Important dates:

Oct 2022: Applications open

30 November 2022: Applications close

December – March 2023: Selection rounds

March – July 2023: Accelerator program

