Under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Climate Change & Environment, Nestlé has launched its “Sustainability Heroes” initiative in partnership with INJAZ Al-Arab and INJAZ UAE to empower 200 university students, particularly local youth, with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in the world of business and entrepreneurship.

The announcement was made during an event attended by H.E. Safeya Hashem Al Safi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Commercial Control and Governance Sector at the Ministry of Economy, representing H.E. Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship; and Hajar Bakhit Alketbi, Director of the Government Communication Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, along with senior executives from Nestlé and INJAZ.

Emphasizing sustainability-driven entrepreneurship, the initiative empowers university students to explore innovative solutions that address pressing environmental and social challenges. The initiative includes the Company Program, which transforms classrooms into start-ups, enabling students to develop their business acumen and entrepreneurial skills while learning from one another and from experienced business leaders. Additionally, participants will receive dedicated training and mentorship from the team at Nestlé UAE.

Through these hands-on experiences and mentorship opportunities, students will gain critical managerial skills and acquire the necessary tools to build successful businesses and enhance their qualifications for roles in the workplace. Additionally, participants will benefit from a fast-tracked interview process for internship opportunities at Nestlé UAE, allowing them to immerse themselves in dynamic business environments.

Hassan Atiah, General Business Manager of Nestlé UAE, said: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the UAE Ministry of Economy and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment for their support of our ‘Sustainability Heroes’ initiative. This program demonstrates Nestlé’s dedication to helping young people develop skills for fulfilling jobs or to start their own businesses.”

H.E. Safeya Hashem Al Safi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Commercial Control and Governance Sector at the Ministry of Economy, said: “As we strive to enhance our country’s position as a global hub for enterprises centered on innovation and sustainability, initiatives such as these add great value to our efforts. The UAE Ministry of Economy wholeheartedly welcomes and actively encourages all efforts by the private sector to foster entrepreneurship in the country, recognizing that their innovative initiatives, investments, and strategic collaborations play a pivotal role in driving economic growth.”

Hajar Bakhit Alketbi, Director of the Government Communication Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said: “This program isn’t just about learning; it’s about doing. It’s about creating tangible solutions that address real-world problems and contribute to a healthier planet for generations to come. That is an ethos that we at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment commit to ourselves – our work is solutions-based, and it is science-based. And it is why the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is proud to support this program and its vision.”

Dana Kamali, Chief Business Officer at Majra, the National CSR Fund : “It is an honor to announce that Sustainability Heroes has been awarded the prestigious Verified Impact Stamp, recognizing their program’s alignment with the UAE’s national priorities and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This achievement underscores the program’s profound impact and its unwavering commitment to driving meaningful change for a sustainable future generation.

Akef Aqrabawi, President & CEO of INJAZ Al-Arab/JA MENA, commented: “At INJAZ Al-Arab, we strive to create tangible impact by bolstering the future readiness of youth in the region. Through ‘Sustainability Heroes’, we are empowering students to embrace and enhance their entrepreneurial skills, while giving them the tools and resources needed to unlock their fullest potential and give back to the community.”

Razan Bashiti, CEO of INJAZ UAE, stated: “The ambition and dedication shown by UAE students has been a consistent source of inspiration. Through ‘Sustainability Heroes’, we hope to bolster their innovation skills, providing them with practical experiences that can equip them to participate in the entrepreneurial landscape while uplifting our planet and people.”

About Nestlé in the UAE

Nestlé’s regional office for the Middle East and North Africa is based in Dubai South, and the company operates across the Emirates with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah. Nestlé works with more than 850 customers in the UAE and more than 1,700 retail outlets in the country, including supermarkets and pharmacies. The company locally produces confectionary, dairy, culinary, and coffee, at two food and beverages factories in Dubai and operates two water manufacturing sites, one in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi. Nestlé employs more than 1,300 people from different parts of the world, while providing indirect employment to hundreds more.

About INJAZ Al-Arab:

Operating in 13 countries across the Middle East and North Africa, INJAZ Al-Arab is the only non-profit organization in the region that harnesses the mentorship of business leaders to help inspire a culture of entrepreneurship and business innovation among Arab youth. Partnering with leading companies in the private sector, INJAZ Al-Arab equips Arab youth to drive the economies of the Arab World forward through training designed to inspire them to develop ambition, entrepreneurship, and professional skills. Named one of the top 100 NGOs in the world by NGO Advisor for ten consecutive years INJAZ Al-Arab has influenced the lives of over 7 million students since its inception in 2004. INJAZ Al-Arab is a member of Junior Achievement; the world’s largest and fastest-growing youth business organization dedicated to educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.