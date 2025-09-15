Nespresso chooses talabat as its first delivery partner

Kuwait: Expanding on its expansive growth strategy, talabat, the leading on-demand online ordering platform in the MENA region, announced the latest addition to its portfolio of partners: Nespresso, the household name for luxury home brewing and premium coffee experience.

This new milestone underscores talabat’s ongoing commitment to supporting both local and international brands expand their reach and presence within the Kuwaiti market. Through its wide network of logistics partners and fast, reliable delivery services, talabat continues to cement its position as the go-to platform for all delivery needs.

In addition, this expansion is part of talabat’s ongoing efforts to enhance convenience and drive innovation by strengthening its network of partners. By offering seamless digital access to both global and local brands, talabat continues to play an active role in supporting the New Kuwait Vision 2035, particularly in advancing the digitization of the retail sector and accelerating the growth of the country’s digital economy.

Commenting on the partnership, Bader Al-Ghanim, Vice President and Managing Director of talabat Kuwait, said: “There is power in choice and there is convenience in having all the choices available in one place; and that is what we strive to offer our customers through talabat, even when they are shopping for their everyday household essentials. To guarantee a rounded experience for our customers, we continue to work tirelessly to make sure that our delivery service is consistently satisfactory.”

He added: “Our partnership with Nespresso represents a significant milestone in expanding our platform’s portfolio to include global brands, allowing our customers broader choice and a more inclusive digital ordering experience. We are committed to building strategic partnerships that strengthen our position as the leading platform that keeps pace with the modern lifestyles of our customers in Kuwait.”

On his part, Hady Hanna, General Manager of Nasco Trading Company, the exclusive distributor of Nespresso in Kuwait, said: “This collaboration introduces an additional channel that gives Nespresso coffee lovers more choice and flexibility in how they enjoy their favorite products, alongside our existing channels. Our priority is to make the Nespresso experience as seamless and convenient as possible, while ensuring customers always enjoy the premium service they know and expect from us.”

Besides everyday groceries, food, and household essentials, talabat offers a wide range of products that fulfill customers’ needs and match their modern, diverse, and fast-paced lifestyles.