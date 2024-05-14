Solar irradiance in UAE, KSA, and Oman ranges from 2,285 kWh/m2 to 7,004 kWh/m2



Dubai, UAE, Massive Media: Neosun Energy, a leading global developer of solar energy solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of a new regional office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, extending its global footprint to the MENA market, with plans to open new offices in Saudi Arabia and Oman soon.



According to the International Energy Agency, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is projected to add 62GW of renewable energy capacity over the next five years, aligning with the commitments made at COP28. This surge in renewable energy deployment is expected to surpass previous growth rates, with solar capacity accounting for over 85% of the expansion.



“The unique climatic conditions of the MENA region make it an ideal center for solar energy production. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman have one of the highest solar exposure rates globally, with solar irradiance from around 2,285 kWh/m2 to 7,004 kWh/m2”, said Ilya Likhov, CEO of Neosun Energy.



Historically known for its abundant oil reserves, the MENA region is now witnessing a paradigm shift towards sustainable energy sources, with a concerted effort to harness its vast natural resources for renewables.



“As solar energy is the most cost-effective form of energy generation today, the MENA countries can produce the cheapest electricity. All of this is fertile ground for local entrepreneurs to utilize solar energy solutions to make their businesses more profitable”, emphasized Mr. Likhov.

One of the key advantages of Neosun's solar installations is their adaptability for remote and off-grid locations, addressing the challenges of limited or unreliable conventional electricity access. By harnessing solar energy, businesses in remote areas can initiate operations independently of the grid, unlocking new avenues for economic growth and development. Today their projects are presented in 16 countries.



“We are already in talks with potential partners in the MENA region. We strongly believe that the new Neosun Energy office will help to be closer to local businesses and commercial enterprises to provide them with affordable solar energy solutions: be it solar plants, innovative energy storage systems, or portable Power Hubs.

Using the new solar energy technologies will help local businesses to increase their cost efficiency and investment attractiveness”, concluded Mr. Likhov.



About Neosun Energy

Neosun Energy is an international Solar EPC company that provides Commercial Solar PV & Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) with capacity from 200kW to 10MW for Commercial and Industrial projects Worldwide. The company constructs solar power plants and energy storage systems (ESS) on a turn-key basis, covering all stages of construction including design, equipment supply, construction, and commissioning. The company has implemented solar PV projects in 16 countries worldwide.

