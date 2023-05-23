NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – NEOM has partnered with one of India's premier T20 cricket league teams, Rajasthan Royals, to deliver NEOM’s first ever cricket program. The landmark pilot program aims to facilitate an active and healthy lifestyle within the growing workforce, forecast to reach 60,000 people by the end of the year.

Founded in 2008 and hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan, Rajasthan Royals is one of the world’s most renowned cricket teams and recognized internationally for its academies and community foundation work. To mark the partnership, Rajasthan Royals lead owner, Manoj Badale, today visited NEOM to meet CEO, Nadhmi Al-Nasr, community members and take part in a selection of cricket sessions.

The cricket program will focus on inclusivity and reflects the Royals’ commitment to promoting the development and innovation of cricket internationally. With a workforce of thousands already based at NEOM, cricket has become one of the project’s most popular sports, attracting more participation and a growing number of spectators from those working on site.

NEOM aspires to be an innovative destination for sport, partnering with global sports brands, championing livability for its residents and contributing to NEOM's dynamic economy. The new partnership will be another element of NEOM’s commitment to supporting an active and healthy community.

HRH Prince Saud bin Mishal Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation added: “It’s important that we develop a thriving cricket ecosystem that can be enjoyed by everyone. We are excited to see NEOM’s cricket program partnered by Rajasthan Royals offer that, while also contributing to the growth of the sport in the Kingdom.’

Jan Paterson, Managing Director of NEOM Sport, added: “NEOM is committed to nurturing the most physically active society globally and our partnership with the Royals is the latest step in making that vision a reality. Cricket is already a hugely popular sport in NEOM and we want to capture and nurture that enthusiasm and make sure it is being felt throughout the region. Working with the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation and the Royals will enable us to provide cricket for men and women, girls and boys alike, in the community at NEOM.”

Manoj Badale, lead owner of Rajasthan Royals, said: “We are thrilled to partner with NEOM and launch this grassroots cricket program. This partnership allows us to contribute to NEOM's vision of fostering an inclusive, active and healthy community. We look forward to witnessing the growth of cricket within NEOM and creating a lasting impact for the workforce, residents and society.”

The cricket program will be delivered by specialist partners, RISE, and Red Bear Sports, who will oversee the delivery of an authentic T20 cricket league on site at NEOM. It will be community based and be supported by a participation program to be delivered by the end of the year. Sport is seen as essential to the enrichment of lives at NEOM, and the organization is aiming to support the development of sport leaders within the workforce.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate, and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.

About The Saudi Cricket Federation

The Saudi Cricket Federation is a Saudi sports federation responsible for the sport of cricket and is concerned with the promotion and development of cricket in Saudi Arabia. It was founded in 2020 as the "Saudi Cricket Federation" under the auspices of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the Ministry of Sports.

HRH Prince Saud bin Mishaal Al Saud was appointed as the first Chairman of the Board of Directors. SACF is a member of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

About Rajasthan Royals

Champions of the inaugural IPL season (2008), finalists of the 2013 Champions League T20 and the 2022 IPL season, Rajasthan Royals are a cricket franchise from the state of Rajasthan, India, with the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur being our home ground.

At the Royals, our mission is to “Transform Society through Cricket, Transform Cricket through Innovation”. We are a global sports franchise that believes royalty is not something one inherits, but something one earns.

It is this spirit that has led the Royals to discover, nurture and promote young and upcoming talent in India and around the world ever since 2008 through our first team, and our endeavours at the Rajasthan Royals Cricket Academy, with six high-performance training centres across India, the UAE and the UK.

Through our official philanthropic arm, the Royal Rajasthan Foundation, we are also focused on enabling organisations working with empowered women in our home state with grants and mentorship. And through our certified courses at the Royals School of Business - our online education platform - we're on a mission to help aspiring and existing sports professionals take the next step in their dream careers.

For more information, please go to www.rajasthanroyals.com/