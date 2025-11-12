Dubai, UAE : NEO PAY, the UAE’s leading digital payments and merchant solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Biz2X, a global fintech platform powering more than US$32 billion in SME lending worldwide through its AI-first technology. This collaboration marks a major milestone in NEO PAY’s mission to unlock embedded financing for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the UAE.

By integrating Biz2X’s advanced AI-powered lending engine into NEO PAY’s merchant ecosystem, the partnership will create a marketplace for lenders and borrowers, enabling real- time credit decisioning, tailored financing, and accelerated loan disbursement, all directly embedded within NEO PAY’s platform.

“NEO PAY is committed to building a thriving financial ecosystem for SMEs in the UAE,” said Vibhor Mundhada, CEO at NEO PAY. “This partnership with Biz2X allows us to transform how small businesses access capital, making lending faster, smarter, and more inclusive. By combining our rich transaction data with Biz2X’s AI capabilities, we are simplifying lending journeys for both merchants and lenders and enhancing the payments landscape across the UAE.”

Lenders on NEO PAY’s platform will gain access to a verified and rapidly expanding base of SME merchants, each with rich transaction histories that enhance creditworthiness. The integration of Biz2X’s AI technology significantly reduces acquisition costs by pre-qualifying businesses and accelerating loan disbursements from weeks to days.

With this partnership, NEO PAY merchants benefit from a seamless financing experience powered by digital onboarding, with loan approvals possible in as little as 48 hours. The embedded Biz2X AI engine ensures that each merchant receives financing offers tailored to their unique cash flow and sales cycle. Additionally, repayment options are flexible and align with business performance.

“Biz2X is proud to join forces with NEO PAY to reshape SME financing in the UAE,” said Rohit Arora, CEO and Co-Founder of Biz2X. “Our mission is to make access to credit frictionless for small businesses globally. Our AI-powered platform will enable NEO PAY merchants to access capital faster and more efficiently, helping them scale with confidence. Together, we are building a smarter, more inclusive financial future for SMEs.”

This partnership reinforces NEO PAY’s position as a fintech leader in the region, driving innovation in embedded finance and empowering SMEs to thrive in a dynamic economic landscape.

About NEO PAY

NEO PAY is the UAE’s leading digital payments provider, offering secure, scalable, and data- driven solutions for merchants across industries. With in-house processing capabilities and deep data insights, NEO PAY enables seamless integration and customized financial services for SMEs and large enterprises alike.

Learn More: https://www.neopay.ae/en/home/

About Biz2X

Biz2X is a global SaaS platform that enables financial institutions to provide a customized, AI- powered online lending experience. With a strong presence in the United States, MENA, and India, Biz2X is transforming the lending landscape with scalable, automated, and intelligent AI- driven lending technology.

Learn More: https://www.biz2x.com/india/