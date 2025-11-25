Munich/Dubai – The Nemetschek Group, a leading global provider of software solutions for the AEC/O and media industries, is taking center stage at Big 5 Global 2025 to demonstrate how digital tools and connected workflows are shaping the future of the built environment across the region.

Participating as a Bronze Sponsor in the region's flagship event for the construction and infrastructure industry, Nemetschek Group is showcasing its cutting-edge portfolio at Stand Z6 A31. Visitors will experience how leading brand partners such as the AI & Data Innovation Hub, ALLPLAN, Bluebeam, dTwin, Graphisoft, Solibri, Spacewell, and Vectorworks are driving the Group’s mission to empower architects, engineers, builders, and facility managers to design, build, and operate more efficiently, sustainably, and collaboratively.

“Digital transformation is redefining how we design and construct the world around us,” said Marc Nezet, Chief Strategy Officer, Nemetschek Group. “At Nemetschek, our goal is to drive this transformation through open, connected, and intelligent solutions that empower our customers to create spaces that are both sustainable and human-centric. The Middle East is a region of extraordinary ambition and vision, and we are proud to contribute to its next phase of growth through our technology and expertise.”

Accelerating a Smarter and More Sustainable Built Environment

The GCC’s construction market continues to surge, driven by mega-projects in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. According to MEED, the total value of construction project awards in the GCC reached $264.4 billion in 2024, a 6% increase from the previous year, with Saudi Arabia accounting for more than half of this value. National visions such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy are placing digital innovation, sustainability, and technological advancement at the heart of infrastructure development.

At Big 5 Global 2025, Nemetschek Group’s participation underscores its long-term commitment to the region and its alignment with these transformative agendas. From AI-driven design optimization and digital twins for asset management to BIM collaboration platforms and smart building operations, Nemetschek’s brands are collectively redefining how projects are conceived, delivered, and managed, while driving both efficiency and environmental impact reduction.

Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director of Nemetschek Arabia, explained: “Across the GCC, governments are setting bold ambitions to create future-ready cities that combine innovation, sustainability, and efficiency. At Nemetschek Arabia, we are proud to be the digital transformation partner of choice for many of these landmark projects. Our mission is to empower organizations with the tools and insights they need to deliver projects that meet national visions, whether it’s enhancing productivity, improving collaboration, or building sustainably. Together, we are helping shape a digitally empowered Middle East.”

Leadership Perspectives and Global Insights

In addition to the Nemetschek showcase at the stand, Marc Nezet will join a distinguished lineup of industry leaders at the Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit in a panel discussion titled “Leadership Perspectives: Rethinking Innovation for Real Impact.” The session will explore how digital tools, AI, and data-driven approaches can enhance organizational resilience and guide smart investments in innovation amid global disruption. He will also be participating in a high-level panel discussion at the Big 5 FutureTech Summit titled “Leadership Perspectives: Following the ConTech Investment Playbook - Where's the money moving?” which will examine the major markets that are driving ConTech and PropTech adoption, as well as the innovations and technologies that are receiving the most investor interest and funding.

Meanwhile, Charles Sheridan, Chief Data and AI Officer of the Nemetschek Group, will also deliver a keynote presentation at the Big 5 FutureTech Summit titled “An AI revolution: Smarter tools, better insights, stronger buildings” which will showcase how Nemetschek Group is shaping a new generation of AI-powered tools that are uniting data, insights, and workflows across the design-to-build lifecycle. Later in the day, he will also be participating in a fireside chat at the AI Talks on “Moving past hype to achieve results” which will present examples of successful AI implementations as well as best practices in managing team and stakeholder expectations.

Driving Regional Impact

With a portfolio of brands trusted by millions of users worldwide, Nemetschek Group continues to lead the way in driving digital transformation, sustainability, and collaboration across the global AEC/O sector. Its growing footprint in the Middle East reflects a commitment to working alongside developers, governments, and innovators to unlock new possibilities for the built environment.

“As technology reshapes the construction landscape, our role is to ensure that digitalization leads to better outcomes for people, businesses, and the planet,” concluded Nezet. “We see immense opportunity in the Middle East to create lasting impact through innovation, and we look forward to working with our partners and customers to achieve this vision.”

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading software provider for the digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects and allow creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can plan, construct, and manage construction projects more efficiently and sustainably, and develop digital content such as visualizations, films, and computer games in a creative way. The software company drives new technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and open standards (OPEN BIM) in the AEC/O industries to increase productivity and sustainability and continuously expands its portfolio, including through acquisitions and investments in innovative start-ups. More than 7 million users are currently using the customer-focused solutions. Founded by Professor Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs over 4,000 experts globally.

The company, which has been listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 995.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 301.0 million in 2024. Since the end of 2024, the Nemetschek Group is certified in accordance with ISO 27001, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

