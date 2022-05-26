TOKYO & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leading global IT and network transformation services provider, and Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced they have worked with Algeria Telecom, the leader in the Algerian telecommunications market, to roll out its modernized, nationwide IP metro commercial network to support current demand for increased capacity as well as future needs driven by 5G and FTTx.

Algeria Telecom has formed a mid-term strategic plan to implement a transport network with a homogenized, optimized topology as well as automation capabilities that guarantee bandwidth and future-proofing of its infrastructure in a growing market. NEC and Juniper have successfully delivered Algeria Telecom’s next generation IP metro network while ensuring quality of service, driving toward the best possible user experience, at scale.

As the innovative foundation of the new platform, Algeria Telecom has selected high-performing, secure solutions from the Juniper Networks portfolio for SDN-ready, cloud-grade networking and feature-rich, simple and secure connectivity at scale, deployed as access nodes to create separate pre-aggregation, aggregation and access domains for optimal reliability. Elements of the Juniper Paragon Automation cloud-native solution suite, Paragon Pathfinder and Paragon Planner have been deployed, enabling Algeria Telecom to achieve deep visibility and simplified operations of its network and services. This paves the way for assured user experiences within complex 5G and multicloud services. All of the Juniper platforms run on a single operating system, Junos® OS, to create an easily-managed, simplified and open solution.

NEC leveraged its extensive transport network integration and engineering capabilities to skillfully deliver best-in-class solutions that are dynamically tailored for Algeria Telecom’s requirements. Moreover, NEC orchestrated the total project as a ‘One-Stop Network Integrator’, capitalizing on its professional services based on global and local experiences ranging from network analysis and consulting, to design, implementation, migration and operation of high-capacity networks.

In addition, NEC and Juniper’s solid partnership, built on a track record of delivering innovative networking to hundreds of customers across the globe, has enabled the tight coordination between the parties to achieve Algeria Telecom’s objective of providing a high-capacity innovative network to accommodate surging data traffic and a future of diversified 5G use cases.

"The successful completion of the IP metro network modernization project by our partners, NEC Corporation and Juniper Networks, will allow us to make the migration to IPV6 and the initiation of digital transformation, as well as the implementation of high speed internet, as we best satisfy the needs of Algeria Telecom customers," said Mr. Adel Bentoumi, CEO of Algeria Telecom.

“The rapid growth of network traffic is a clear indication of the need for modernization and expansion of network capacity,” said Allahoum Hocine, Head of IP Core, Algeria Telecom. “NEC and Juniper have been extremely attentive to our needs, both technical and commercial, working as an extension of our team with their outstanding local engineering abilities, as well as their relentless efforts to assure quality of experience and on-time delivery. Overall, the innovative solutions from Juniper to enable this automated metro cloud architecture have helped us achieve our strategic goals and thrive as we pave the way for 5G.”

“Networks have always been a key asset for service providers, but going forward they will be the foundation for every aspect of business transformation in the 5G and cloud era. Algeria Telecom is jumping ahead of the curve by investing in an open, agile and automated network architecture that can drive simplified operations, improved economics and superior end-user experiences,” said Brendan Gibbs, Senior Vice President, Automated WAN Solutions, Juniper Networks.

“Our customer-first approach and uncompromising quality are values that are deeply ingrained in our culture,” said Hideyuki Ogata, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Department, NEC Corporation. “This, combined with our accumulated domain expertise at NEC 5G Transport Network Center of Excellence (CoE) in EMEA, makes us confident that our extended engagement through this partnership will help enable continuous success and advancement of Algeria Telecom’s business.”

Algeria Telecommunications Corporation (French: Algérie Télécom) is the state owned telecom operator in Algeria. It is a public company active in the fields of fixed phone and internet. Algérie Télécom was created on 5 August 2000.

For more information, visit Algeria Telecom at www.algerietelecom.dz

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.

