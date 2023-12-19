Muscat: National Bank of Oman’s (NBO) Islamic Banking Window, Muzn, is thrilled to introduce its exclusive Structured Deposit offer, aimed at empowering working individuals to secure their financial futures and retirement. This tailored product complements the recently launched Flexi Wakala savings account, allowing customers to earn higher profits as their savings grow. A portion of the deposited amount is directed to the Flexi Wakala Savings account, whilst the remainder is invested in a one-year Wakala Investment fixed deposit at an elevated rate, potentially yielding up to six percent in profit.

Salima Al Marzoqi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer, underscores the unique advantage of this opportunity, stating, "With this Structured Deposit offer, Muzn is paving the way for customers to unlock the full potential of their savings. By structuring their deposits, customers are not only securing their financial future but also ensuring that their hard-earned money works for them. It's a testament to Muzn's commitment to providing innovative and empowering financial solutions."

Customers who seize this opportunity will enjoy Privilege Customer status, entitling them to a range of exclusive benefits, including a Privilege Debit Card, complimentary airport lounge access for added travel comfort and access to exclusive Muzn Merchant Discounts across various outlets, hotels and restaurants. This incredible opportunity is available to both existing and new customers who are encouraged to open a Flexi Wakala Account, attain Privilege Customer status and embark on a journey towards a more secured financial future. The Muzn Structured Deposit offer is accessible to all customers in all regions across the Sultanate of Oman, ensuring convenience for all residents.

Muzn Islamic Banking provides individuals with the freedom to plan for their financial future while upholding their principles. The Wakala Investment Account and Flexi Wakala Savings Account offered by Muzn operate in accordance with Shari’ah guidelines, assuring customers of ethical and compliant financial solutions.

For more information on the Muzn Structured Deposit offer or to open a Flexi Wakala Account, please contact 24770001 or visit www.muzn.om.