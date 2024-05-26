Muscat – In its ongoing dedication to advancing digital solutions within the banking arena, National Bank of Oman (NBO) and Muzn Islamic Banking are gearing up to participate in COMEX 2024, Oman’s premier technology exhibition, which will be held at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) from 27 May to 30 May. The event will serve as a platform for NBO to showcase its digital capabilities and build partnerships within the growing FinTech community.

Dr. Ali Al Shekaili, Assistant General Manager - Head of Digital & e-Channels at NBO, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating: "COMEX 2024 presents an exceptional opportunity for NBO to demonstrate our leadership in digital banking and engage with stakeholders to drive innovation and progress in Oman’s financial landscape. NBO will have the opportunity to interact with visitors, showcasing our latest digital innovations and hosting a variety of activities at COMEX. Through workshops, demonstrations, and collaborative initiatives, we aim to empower the public with insights into how our digital advancements make banking more accessible, convenient, and efficient for all."

As part of its involvement, NBO has organised several significant activities. NBO is set to sign memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with FinTech small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), solidifying the bank's commitment to promoting innovation and collaboration in the financial industry. Additionally, NBO will allocate a dedicated space within its COMEX booth to support and promote SMEs, emphasising its dedication to empowering local businesses.

Visitors can attend daily workshops at the booth to learn about the bank’s digital capabilities, fraud prevention measures, and customer experience enhancements through digital channels, as well as explore NBO’s comprehensive range of products and services.

Attendees are also invited to experience seamless digital payments using QR codes at a dedicated café in the bank’s corner. The proceeds will be donated to charities, reflecting NBO’s commitment to providing convenient and secure banking solutions and supporting the community. Furthermore, NBO has partnered with Qafeer Podcast to launch a series showcasing the bank’s digital capabilities, offering insights into the future of banking and financial technology.

NBO invites all to join them at COMEX 2024 to explore the future of banking and experience firsthand the transformative power of digital technologies. More information on NBO digital banking services is accessible at www.nbo.om, directly through the NBO Call Centre at 24770000, or via the user-friendly NBO app.