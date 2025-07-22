MUSCAT: The National Bank of Oman (NBO) offers a range of exciting features for its Infinite Credit Cardholders, tailored for individuals seeking a unique combination of convenience, exclusivity, and meaningful rewards. Such cards provide exclusive discounts, milestone rewards, and exceptional privileges designed to complement a modern lifestyle.

Commenting on the launch, Maha Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager and Head of Products at NBO, said: "We are dedicated to deliver exceptional value to our customers by catering to their needs, and offering rewards and lifestyle benefits that elevate their everyday experiences. Our infinite credit card features include a 50% discount on Talabat that equals a saving of OMR 3 twice a month, exclusive complimentary parking at the Mall of Oman, additional chauffeur-driven airport rides, and milestone rewards featuring Shell V-Power vouchers. The Infinite Credit Card also offers an outstanding range of premium benefits, including 1% cashback on spends, unlimited airport lounge access with one guest, and multi-trip travel insurance for added peace of mind. Cardholders can also enjoy 50% off VOX Cinema tickets, with up to six tickets per month, including two Gold Class tickets, as well as 2-for-1 offers on Xperience with Entertainer. These exciting offers further enhance the card’s privileges, reinforcing our commitment to being a trusted financial partner."

The newly enhanced Infinite Credit Card combines luxury, convenience, and rewards reaffirming NBO’s dedication to providing a superior banking experience that complements its customers lifestyle.

Comprehensive details on NBO’s accounts, products, and exclusive offers are accessible at www.nbo.om, directly through the NBO Call Centre at 24770000, or via the user-friendly NBO app.