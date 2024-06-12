Muscat – As a testament to its commitment to providing a seamless digital banking experience, The National Bank of Oman (NBO) is set to launch five Eid note dispensing machines across Oman this month. This innovative service, available exclusively to existing NBO customers, will be introduced at five digital branches: the NBO Head Office, Sohar Branch, New Salalah Branch, Ibra Branch and Bahla Branch. The machines will dispense 100 Baiza and 500 Baiza notes, addressing the high demand for these denominations during the festive season.

Dr. Ali Salim Al Shekaili, Assistant General Manager – Head of Digital & E-Channels at NBO, commented on this initiative: "At NBO, we recognise the challenges individuals face in obtaining Eidiya notes during Eid due to the high demand. Hence, we introduced this service, the first of its kind in Oman, to provide a seamless experience for our clients and meet their needs effectively. Our Eid note dispensing machines also represent a significant advancement in our digital banking capabilities, underscoring our dedication to enhancing customer experience through cutting-edge solutions."

This launch follows the successful unveiling of the trial version of the Eid note dispensing machine at COMEX 2024, held at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC). The machine was unveiled by His Excellency Taher bin Salem Al Amri, Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman, in the presence of Abdullah Zahran Al Hinai, Chief Executive Officer of NBO.

With the launch of the Eid note dispensing machines, NBO continues to lead the way in providing cutting-edge banking solutions as part of its digital transformation strategy. For more information on NBO's digital banking services, visit www.nbo.om, contact the NBO Call Centre at 24770000, or access services via the NBO app.