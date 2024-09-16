MUSCAT – In partnership with Lulu Hypermarket, National Bank of Oman (NBO) is delighted to introduce a special offer, providing customers with a 10% cashback in the form of rewards when they use their NBO credit cards for Easy Payment Plan (EPP) transactions. This limited-time offer, available only from 15 to 21 September 2024, is a unique opportunity for NBO customers to earn significant rewards on their electronics purchases at all Lulu Hypermarket stores across Oman.

Maha Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager and Head of Products at NBO, said: "We are pleased to collaborate with Lulu Hypermarket to offer an exciting deal to our customers. This partnership highlights our commitment to providing value and convenience to our credit cardholders. We encourage them to use our hassle-free Easy Payment Plan when purchasing electronics. This is another way we are continually working to enhance the customer experience and recognise their loyalty."

This offer is designed to provide significant value and convenience to NBO customers, allowing them to spread their payments over time while earning substantial rewards. The cashback is capped at a maximum of OMR 50 per customer, making it an attractive proposition for those purchasing electronics during this period.

This exclusive offer is eligible for all NBO retail credit cardholders and is specifically designed for electronics purchases at Lulu Hypermarket. The cashback is provided as NBO rewards points, which will be credited to the customer's reward account within 30 days from the offer’s end date. Customers can easily track and redeem these reward points through NBO’s user-friendly platforms. To redeem, customers can log in to their NBO online banking account, navigate to the rewards section, and select the desired reward. This ensures a smooth and rewarding shopping experience.

By launching this campaign, NBO aims to increase visibility, drive credit card acquisition, and boost spending among existing and new customers. This initiative reflects NBO's dedication to offering valuable benefits that cater to the needs and preferences of its diverse customer base.

For more information on this offer and other NBO services, please visit www.nbo.om or contact the NBO Call Centre at 24770000.