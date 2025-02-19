MUSCAT, The National Bank of Oman (NBO) has announced launching a special Mother’s Day campaign, rewarding top-spending cardholders with special packages in celebration of this special occasion on March 21, 2025.

From 15th February to 10th March, all NBO cardholders—including Debit, Credit, and Badeel Prepaid Card customers—can participate by purchasing through POS and eCommerce transactions.

Speaking on this exclusive offer, Maha Saud Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager and Head of Product at NBO, said: “As we celebrate this special occasion, we aim to offer our customers a meaningful way to celebrate with their loved ones. Not only does this campaign reward our valued cardholders, but it also helps to strengthen their familial bonds by providing a truly memorable experience. With NBO cards, customers can enjoy easy transactions, enhanced security, and exclusive rewards, making their shopping journey even more rewarding. Through this initiative, we recognize and appreciate our customers.”

As part of the campaign, the highest spenders across various card categories will be rewarded with one winner to be selected from each of the Infinite, Signature, Platinum, and Gold Credit Card categories. For Debit Cards, two winners will be chosen from the Sadara, Mazaya, and Mass/Classic categories. Additionally, one winner each will be selected from the Badeel General Purpose and Travel categories under Badeel Cards. Please note that ATM transactions and government-related spending will not be considered.

With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, NBO continues to introduce engaging campaigns and reward programs to provide exceptional value. Comprehensive details on NBO’s accounts, products, and exclusive offers are accessible at www.nbo.om, directly through the NBO Call Centre at 24770000, or via the user-friendly NBO app.