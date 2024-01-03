As part of its ongoing efforts to promote financial literacy and awareness among the different segments of society, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) intensifies its support of the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign introduced by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in cooperation with Kuwait Banking Association (KBA), using its social media platforms and all communication channels to warn customers of all kinds of fraud and how to steer clear of these threats.

In this regard, NBK highlights scam calls and identity theft, as spam calls often involve fake companies pretending to be genuine, persuading individuals to invest in a small amount or pay fake bills. Therefore, the bank advises customers to protect themselves by verifying caller authenticity before sharing personal information or making payments, as well as to avoid immediate actions and clicking links before verification, which can help prevent falling victim to these scams.

NBK warned of scam calls, notifications, and e-mails offering fake lucrative prizes, or fake ads impersonating well-known companies aiming to trick them into investing in attractive stocks and bonds with high returns, provide false information about a real investment, or entering trading sites and registering personal information to obtain profits, as all these are fraudulent schemes for identity theft, and obtaining personal and banking information.

To this end, NBK raises awareness about all scams by sharing content including video clips and text communications on all its digital channels, as well as reposting CBK’s communications related to the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign.

The bank also reaffirms that it will never ask customers for personal information via e-mail, SMS or phone calls, warning them of responding to such messages representing fraud attempts to obtain their banking information to steal their money or data.

NBK’s role is not limited to warning, but also extends to providing various safe investment and savings alternatives that suit all customer segments.

It is worth mentioning that NBK makes consistent endeavors to raise awareness among customers, being a fundamental part of its strategy. To this end, it always stresses on following the general security tips and instructions to steer clear of electronic fraud, reminding them to always change bank card PINs and never share it with anyone pretending to be calling from the bank.

Launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in cooperation with local banks and KBA, the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign is the largest across the GCC region that aims to raise banking and financial awareness among banks’ customers. The campaign covers a variety of crucial topics including: anti-fraud tips, ways to maximize benefit from banking services, promoting the savings and investment culture, among other related topics.

NBK is a key supporter and partner in all CBK’s campaigns and initiatives aiming to increase financial and banking awareness among different segments of society. As a leading financial institution in Kuwait, NBK frequently organizes various activities to raise awareness on all topics related to the banking sector, as well as various training courses for its employees to enhance their knowledge and expertise in the areas of combating fraud and financial crime.